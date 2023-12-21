RCB Overseas Import Banned for Four BBL Matches Following Umpire Altercation

In response to the ban, Rachael Haynes, Head of Sydney Sixers, announced the club's intention to vigorously appeal the decision of suspending Tom Curran.

England's Tom Curran, a key player for Sydney Sixers in the ongoing Big Bash League, has been hit with a four-match ban after a pre-match dispute with an umpire during a recent match in Launceston. This controversy emerged ahead of the Sixers' clash against Hobart Hurricanes on December 11, resulting in Curran's suspension from upcoming crucial fixtures.

The altercation began when Curran attempted a practice run-up on the pitch during the warm-up session. The situation escalated when the fourth umpire intervened, trying to halt Curran's action. This led to the English cricketer being charged with a Level 3 offence under Cricket Australia's code of conduct.

According to Cricket Australia's statement, Curran initially ran onto a section of the UTAS Stadium pitch despite instructions from the umpire not to do so. Subsequently, as Curran tried to make another practice run-up at the opposite end of the wicket, the umpire positioned himself to prevent Curran from approaching the pitch. In response, Curran gestured for the umpire to move away, attempting a run-up straight towards the official.

Consequently, Curran was charged by match referee Bob Parry for "intimidation or attempted intimidation of an umpire" under Article 2.17 of the code of conduct. Despite contesting the charge, Curran was found guilty and sanctioned with a four-match suspension, meaning he will miss key clashes against Adelaide Strikers, Stars, Thunder, and Heat.

Sydney Sixers Appeal Against Tom Curran Suspension

In response to the ban, Rachael Haynes, Head of Sydney Sixers, announced the club's intention to vigorously appeal the decision. She expressed the club's belief that Curran did not intentionally intimidate the match official and confirmed their plan to support Curran during this challenging period.

Sydney Sixers star Tom Curran has been suspended for four Big Bash League games for intimidating an umpire ahead of game against Hobart Hurricanes. @codesportsau @codecricketau. — Daniel Cherny (@DanielCherny) December 21, 2023



The incident also raises issues concerning BBL|13 playing conditions, specifically section 67.3, which allows only the captain and team coach to assess the pitch's condition before play begins. This includes restrictions on wearing spiked footwear at this time.

Curran's absence poses a setback for the Sixers, currently holding the third position, especially considering they expected him to play in only nine home-and-away matches after retaining him in the BBL|13 Draft. Following his BBL commitments, Curran is scheduled to join Desert Vipers in the ILT20 competition in the UAE.

Curran's recent performance against Hobart Hurricanes showcased his prowess, contributing significantly with both bat and ball, picking up three crucial wickets and sealing the victory with a match-winning boundary in the final over.

RCB Roped Tom Curran In in the IPL 2024 Auction

Things were going quite well for Tom Curran before this as he was picked by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL 2024 Auction at his base price of INR 1.5 crore. Curran has had a pretty decent year in T20s around the globe in 2023. The all-rounder has amassed 430 runs in 28 T20s, including a best of 67*, and has also picked up 20 wickets at an average of 20.35.

Also Read: Final RCB IPL 2024 Squad: Full Royal Challengers Bangalore Players List, Playing XI, Captain,

His addition to RCB's roster has improved their all-round strength as he serves as a potent backup for Cameron Green, whom they traded in from Mumbai Indians for a whopping sum of INR 17.5 crores.

The Sydney Sixers' appeal will undoubtedly bring further attention to this incident, as they aim to challenge the ban and have Curran back on the field as soon as possible.