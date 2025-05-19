News
RCB lungi ngidi blessing muzarabani ipl 2025 playoffs
indian-premier-league-ipl

RCB Announce Lungi Ngidi Replacement for IPL 2025 Playoffs

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: May 19, 2025 - 3 min read

The South African will be unavailable for IPL 2025 playoffs due to international commitments

RCB lungi ngidi blessing muzarabani ipl 2025 playoffs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have roped in Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani as a replacement for Lungi Ngidi for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 playoffs, an official statement said.

Ngidi has been named in South Africa’s squad for the World Test Championship final against Australia to be played at Lord’s from June 11.

Blessing Muzarabani replaces Lungi Ngidi at RCB

Muzarabani, who had previously served a net bowler for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022, will join the team on May 26 as Ngidi is set to leave the team before playoffs for international commitments.

“Muzarabani – the Zimbabwe pacer – has so far played 70 T20Is and has picked 78 wickets from the same. Additionally, he has also represented Zimbabwe in 12 Tests and 55 ODIs. He will join RCB for INR 75 Lakh,” an official statement said.

Kolkata Knight Riders also confirmed signing Madhya Pradesh leg-spinner Shivam Shukla as a replacement for Rovman Powell who needs a surgical intervention of his tonsils.

Ngidi has played just one game for RCB in IPL 2025 and claimed a crucial 3-30 against bitter rivals Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium as they won the match by just two runs. He was bought by the franchise for a base price of INR 1 crore in the November auction.

Muzarabani’s superb form before IPL 2025

Ngidi’s replacement Muzarabani has been in excellent form of late. The tall pacer has claimed 10 wickets from three innings in Zimbabwe’s recent Test series in Bangladesh which was drawn 1-1.

He is part of the Zimbabwean side set to play a Test against England in Nottingham from May 22-25.

ALSO READ:

He also finished with 16 wickets from 10 matches at a superb average of 16.06 in the International League T20 (ILT20) 2025 which was the third highest tally in the tournament despite his Gulf Giants missing out on the playoffs.

RCB are the firm favourites to finish the league stage in the top two positions alongside Gujarat Titans. They have already secured qualification after GT thrashed Delhi Capitals by 10 wickets on Sunday.

They next face Sunrisers Hyderabad at home on Friday (May 23).

Blessing Muzarabani
IPL 2025
Lungi Ngidi
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

