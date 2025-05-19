News
KL Rahul scored an unbeaten 112 in 65 innings, including 14 boundaries and four maximums, at a 172.31 strike rate.
indian-premier-league-ipl

Was KL Rahul’s Century the Reason Behind Delhi Capitals Losing to GT in IPL 2025 Clash?

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: May 19, 2025 - 3 min read

Rahul scored an unbeaten 112 in 65 innings, including 14 boundaries and four maximums, at a 172.31 strike rate.

KL Rahul scored an unbeaten 112 in 65 innings, including 14 boundaries and four maximums, at a 172.31 strike rate.

Gujarat Titans (GT) registered a convincing 10-wicket victory against Delhi Capitals (DC) last night. Chasing a big 200-run target, GT completed the chase in 19 overs without breaking a sweat.

That meant KL Rahul, who amassed a century in the first innings, was on the losing side, and his hundred went in vain. He scored an unbeaten 112 in 65 innings, including 14 boundaries and four maximums, at a 172.31 strike rate.

Whenever KL scores, the focus is on his intent and strike rate, for these have been an issue with his T20 batting. Even against the Titans, he started slow and was on a score of 10 in 11 deliveries at one stage before covering it up.

ALSO READ:

Rahul finished the innings well and took the Capitals to a good first-innings total of 199/3 in their allotted 20 overs. There were crucial cameros from Axar Patel [25 (16)] and Tristan Stubbs [21* (10)], but Rahul was the key run accumulator, scoring 52.28% of the team’s runs alone.

Why was KL Rahul’s knock not the reason for Delhi Capitals’ defeat?

KL Rahul might have played numerous match-losing knocks, but this century against the Gujarat Titans was not one of them. In fact, he did exceedingly well, given the conditions and struggling partners on the other end against a quality bowling lineup.

The deck wasn’t easy in the first innings, and the ball was stopping and gripping into the surface, especially in the first ten overs. Delhi Capitals’ captain, Axar Patel, also pointed it out at the end of the post-match press conference, revealing how arduous batting was initially.

Faf du Plessis and Abishek Porel struggled to get going for the same reason, but Rahul ensured the run rate was not too low after a slow start. He did the heavy lifting on an arduous deck, which ensured Axar and Stubbs could play freely since he held one end and maintained the scoring rate.

Rahul had the chance to take it deeper and accelerate later, but took calculated risks in the powerplay after noticing his partners’ struggle. This defeat was due to poor bowling performances by all DC bowlers and sublime batting from GT openers, who were lucky to bat second after the deck became flat for shot-making.

Axar Patel
DC
Delhi Capitals
IPL 2025
KL Rahul
Tristan Stubbs
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

