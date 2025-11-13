RCB Retention List 2026 — Which India Batters Are Truly Safe Before Deadline?

RCB won their maiden title in 2025.

Who will be in the RCB retention list 2026 ahead of the IPL 2026 auction will have keen interest from fans and pundits alike. Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally ended their trophy drought in IPL 2025, winning the title after 18 years. It was a monumental moment in the league’s history.

Now looking forward, RCB will look to retain most of the squad ahead of the mini auction, as making too many changes won’t make much sense. But some might be under threat of being included in the RCB released players 2026 list. Rajat Patidar led the team to their maiden title, while Virat Kohli is the synonym of the franchise. So those two will be retained.

Ahead of the deadline, we take a look at other Indian batters who are almost certain to be in the RCB retention list 2026.

Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal didn’t have a great record or reputation before the 2025 season. But with some freedom and motivation from the team management, he was able to make a positive impact. The left-hand batter showed an improved intent and did his role at No.3 pretty well.

Padikkal scored 247 runs from 10 innings at an average of 27 while striking at 150. He was unfortunately injured in the end stages of the season. He has been in good form in domestic cricket across formats. With him being the only left-handed batter in the top five, his place in the RCB retention list 2026 looks safe.

Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma wasn’t in the scheme of things for India when RCB signed him in the mega auction. He had an excellent season and now seems to have become the first-choice keeper-batter for India. Having the ability to bat in the lower middle order makes him a valuable asset, as there aren’t many keepers who can do this role.

Jitesh scored 261 runs in IPL 2025 at a magnificent strike rate of 176 while averaging 37. He played several crucial cameos down the order, but his 85 not out off 33 against Lucknow Super Giants was one of the highlights of the season.

Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal was brought in as a replacement for Padikkal at the end of the tournament. While he didn’t quite light up the stage, he did his job decently. In four games, he made 95 runs at a strike rate of 148. He smashed 41 not out in 23 balls against LSG.

Considering that and his experience, Mayank Agarwal is expected to be in the RCB retention list 2026. Following the IPL, he smashed 175 in a County Championship match in September. He has had a previous stint with the RCB, so there’s familiarity as well.

