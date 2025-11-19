Part of RCB Retention List, Star Batter Goes On A Rampage With 59* Off 29 Balls in Abu Dhabi T10 League

He was playing at 200+ strike rate.

After being included in the RCB retention list, Tim David lit up the Abu Dhabi T10 with a swashbuckling 59 off just 29 balls for UAE Bulls against Deccan Gladiators on November 18. Despite his blistering knock, decorated with nine fours and two sixes, at a strike rate of 203.55, the Bulls fell short by only six runs in a high-scoring encounter.

RCB Retention List Star Lights Up Abu Dhabi T10 League

After being asked to bat first, the Gladiators had posted 141/2 on the board courtesy of an explosive unbeaten 78 off 29 balls from Tom Kohler-Cadmore, who smashed six fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of 268.96, and raced to his half-century in 20 deliveries. David Wiese (35 off 17 balls) and PBKS retention list star, Marcus Stoinis (14 off five balls), provided strong support.

In reply, the UAE Bulls got off to a flying start with Phil Salt hitting three sixes in the first four balls before falling on the next. James Vince struggled to find rhythm, managing just seven off eight balls. Rovman Powell injected some momentum with a blistering 22 off nine balls, but it was Tim David who truly kept the Bulls in the hunt.

David unleashed his power-hitting, particularly in the seventh over against Lahiru Kumara, where he hammered 19 runs with three fours and a six. However, a tight spell from Luke Wood (2-0-14-2) and a disciplined penultimate over from Ibrar Ahmed ultimately sealed the victory for Deccan Gladiators.

Tim David in Sublime Form in 2025

Tim David’s performance reaffirms why he remains a vital part of the RCB retention list for IPL 2026. The batter’s ability to accelerate in the middle and death overs, coupled with his knack of clearing the boundary at will, makes him a valuable asset for RCB’s batting lineup. He played an instrumental role in RCB’s maiden IPL title triumph earlier this year, amassing 187 runs in nine innings at an average of 32.53 and a strike rate of 185.14.

Being part of the RCB retention list has given Tim David a platform to evolve into one of the most feared middle-order hitters in T20 cricket, and his quickfire is a testament to his sensational form and importance ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

Post the IPL 2025, the right-hander was promoted to No.4 by Australia, and it has proved to be a masterstroke so far. In the calendar year 2025, he piled up 395 runs in 10 innings at an average of 49.37 and a staggering strike rate of 197.50, including a century and three fifties.

