RCB Set To Target New Zealand Pacer As Potential Josh Hazlewood Backup in IPL 2026 Auction

He is the leading T20I wicket-taker among full-members teams this year.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have Josh Hazlewood as one of the finest all-phase pacers, whose value rises multifold in the powerplay. In IPL 2025, he was the joint-highest wicket-taker, averaged 16 and conceded only 7.27 runs per over in this phase.

However, RCB might need a backup for him in the IPL 2026 auction, even though they have Nuwan Thushara as another new-ball option, because Hazlewood will endure a hectic international season and might not be fully available. That’s where the defending champions can opt for New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy, who is easily one of the most skilled new-ball operators, at least in favourable conditions.

During the fifth T20I against West Indies, Duffy bowled another magnificent spell, grabbing four wickets for 35 runs in four overs, to help the Kiwis restrict them to 140. Three of those wickets came in the powerplay itself, in one over to be precise, and he dismissed big batters like Shai Hope, Ackeem Auguste, and Sherfane Rutherford during his run.

Overall, he ended the rubber as the leading wicket-taker, with 10 scalps at 12.10 runs apiece and 6.72 runs per over in five innings, to win the Player of the Series award. Among all full-member teams, Duffy has been the leading wicket-taker in the format this year, taking 35 wickets at an average of 15.08 in 20 outings, including three four-wicket hauls.

Why Jacob Duffy will fit perfectly in RCB for IPL 2026

Jacob Duffy brings certain attributes that are hard to replicate: he is tall, allowing him to generate extra bounce, and quick, capable of moving the ball at pace and bowling heavy balls. That’s precisely what Hazlewood does, even though he is obviously more skilled and accurate.

Duffy has established himself as a genuine wicket-taker and can consistently give at least three overs in the powerplay. There’s also decent value in the slog since he has shown decent control over his yorkers and can mix his lengths, even though IPL can leave him vulnerable.

Speedsters always get some movement under the lights, especially those who can try fuller lengths, and Jacob Duffy surely attempts them at times. Like Hazlewood, he has the natural ability to bowl short stuff whenever the batter attacks, and his hard lengths come at a reasonable pace to cramp the batters.

Not many quality fast bowlers will be available in the IPL 2026 auction, so RCB must opt for Duffy and utilise his recent form and improvements. Hazlewood is uncertain to play the full season due to his injury issues and workload management, so they must keep a backup ready.

