RCB Spinner Boosts IPL 2026 Retention Chances With 7-Wicket Haul in Ranji Trophy 2025/26

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) spinner Swapnil Singh gave an ostentatious display of his spin bowling by taking a stellar seven-wicket haul in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025-26. Playing for Tripura, Swapnil’s efforts helped his side bundle out Haryana for 158 after they managed 126 in their first innings.

The 34-year-old’s efforts eventually went in vain as Tripura collapsed for 47 in the second innings and Haryana chased down the 15-run target easily but Swapnil managed to pick one more scalp to finish with a match-haul of eight wickets.

Earlier, he impressed with the bat as well during Tripura’s first innings, top scoring for the side with a 44(65).

In Tripura’s first round match in the current season of Ranji Trophy against Services, Swapnil had also taken a five-wicket haul.

His recent performances will definitely back his case for a possible retention by RCB ahead of the IPL 2026 auction but the bigger question remains, will the defending champions opt to keep him.

Will RCB retain Swapnil Singh ahead of IPL 2026 auction?

The left-arm spinner was picked up by RCB at INR 50 lakhs at the mega-auction last time around. However, Swapnil failed to get any gametime and ended up warming the benches the entire season with Suyash Sharma and Krunal Pandya playing as frontline spinners.

Prior to that in IPL 2024, he played seven matches for RCB and picked up six wickets.

While Swapnil has not exactly tasted success in the IPL, his domestic records and current form is brilliant which might make RCB consider his retention.

However, realistically speaking, given that he is already 34-years-old, RCB might see little to no future with the spinner and make the rational call of releasing him. This would allow the franchise to free up some budget, which can be used to recruit a younger and upcoming star.

Even if not retained by RCB, it does not mean the end for him since multiple other teams will be on the lookout for quality domestic spinners, and Swapnil will hope to extend his currenty form to raise his stocks further for the auction.

