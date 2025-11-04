RCB Star Named Captain In India A Squad For Rising Stars Asia Cup, Mumbai Indians Youngster Vice-Captain

The Senior Men’s Selection Committee has announced the India A squad for the Rising Stars Asia Cup, which will be held in Qatar.

Jitesh Sharma Named Captain of India A Squad, Naman Dhir Vice-captain

Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Jitesh Sharma has been named captain, while Mumbai Indians youngster Naman Dhir will serve as vice captain.

The tournament is scheduled to take place from November 14 to 23, 2025, at the West End International Cricket Stadium in Doha.

Jitesh Sharma, who is currently in Australia for the T20I series, will lead a strong India A squad. He will be joined by Priyansh Arya and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, two young openers who impressed in IPL 2025. The middle order includes Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Suryansh Shedge, Ramandeep Singh, and Ashutosh Sharma, adding plenty of power to the lineup. Abhishek Porel has been named as the second wicketkeeper batter.

The bowling unit features pacers Gurjapneet Singh, Yash Thakur, Vyshak Vijaykumar, and Yudhvir Singh Charak, while Suyash Sharma and Harsh Dubey will handle the spin department.

India A Squad for Rising Stars Asia Cup

Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir (VC), Suryansh Shedge, Jitesh Sharma (C) (WK), Ramandeep Singh, Harsh Dubey, Ashutosh Sharma, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Vijay Kumar Vyshak, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abhisek Porel (WK), Suyash Sharma.

Stand-by Players: Gurnoor Singh Brar, Kumar Kushagra, Tanush Kotian, Sameer Rizvi, Shaik Rasheed.

ALSO READ:

India A Schedule for Rising Stars Asia Cup

The tournament will have two groups. Group A includes Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka, while Group B features India, Oman, Pakistan, and the UAE. All matches will be played at the West End International Cricket Stadium in Doha. Here is the schedule for India A:

Fri, November 14

10:00 AM: India A vs UAE (Group B League) – West End International Cricket Stadium, Doha

Sun, November 16

10:00 AM: India A vs Pakistan A (Group B League) – West End International Cricket Stadium, Doha

Tue, November 18

10:00 AM: India A vs Oman (Group B League) – West End International Cricket Stadium, Doha

Fri, November 21 (if qualify)

10:00 AM: Semi Final 1 – TBD vs TBD (West End International Cricket Stadium, Doha)

2:30 PM: Semi Final 2 – TBD vs TBD (West End International Cricket Stadium, Doha)

Sun, November 23 (if qualify)

10:00 AM: Final – TBD vs TBD (West End International Cricket Stadium, Doha)

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.