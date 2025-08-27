News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
RCB Star Romario Shepherd Lights Up CPL 2025 With Unbeaten 73 off 34, Strengthens IPL 2026 Retention Chances
indian-premier-league-ipl

RCB Star Lights Up CPL 2025 With Unbeaten 73 off 34, Strengthens IPL 2026 Retention Chances

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: August 27, 2025
2 min read

In CPL 2025 so far, he has scored 98 runs in three innings, remaining unbeaten in all of them, with a strike rate of 233.33.

RCB Star Romario Shepherd Lights Up CPL 2025 With Unbeaten 73 off 34, Strengthens IPL 2026 Retention Chances

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Romario Shepherd impressed with the bat in the CPL 2025 while playing for Guyana Amazon Warriors against Saint Lucia Kings at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.

Upcoming – t20 – Port of Spain
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Trinbago Knight Riders TKR

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons ABF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gros Islet
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Saint Lucia Kings SLK

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots SKA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
MI Emirates Development MIEDM

Dubai Capitals Development DCDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Gulf Giants Development GGDM

Desert Vipers Development DVDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
27 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Purani Delhi 6 PD

South Delhi Superstarz SDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
27 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
East Delhi Riders EDR

Central Delhi Kings CDK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
28 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
North Delhi Strikers NDS

New Delhi Tigers NDT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Bengaluru
Duleep Trophy, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Central Zone CLZ

North East Zone NEZ

Fixtures
Upcoming – test – Bengaluru
Duleep Trophy, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 09:30 AM IST
North Zone NTZ

East Zone EZ

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

Transylvania TSA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
United CC Bucharest UCCB

Transylvania TSA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
United CC Bucharest UCCB

Cluj Cricket Club CLJ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

Transylvania TSA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
United CC Bucharest UCCB

Cluj Cricket Club CLJ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Lankan Lions LKLS

Cluj Cricket Club CLJ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
ACCB ACB

Transylvania TSA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
ACCB ACB

Cluj Cricket Club CLJ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Lankan Lions LKLS

Cluj Cricket Club CLJ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
ACCB ACB

Transylvania TSA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 04:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 04:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – St Saviour
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
27 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Papua New Guinea PNG

Kenya KNY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Jersey
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
27 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Qatar QAT

Denmark DEN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – St Saviour
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
28 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Denmark DEN

Kuwait KWT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Jersey
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
28 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Papua New Guinea PNG

Jersey JER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – King
ICC Cricket World Cup League Two, 2023-27
27 Aug 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Canada CAN

Namibia NAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Germany Women GER-W

Netherlands Women NED-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Italy Women ITA-W

Ireland Women IRE-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Cork
Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Munster Reds MUR

Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Leinster Lightning LLG

North West Warriors NWW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
27 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Calicut Globstars CAGS

Kochi Blue Tigers KBTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
27 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Adani Trivandrum Royals ATR

Thrissur Titans TTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
28 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Kochi Blue Tigers KBTS

Adani Trivandrum Royals ATR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
28 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Aries Kollam Sailors ARKS

Alleppey Ripples ALRS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Mangalore Dragons MGD

Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Hubli Tigers HBT

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Majees Titans MAT

IAS Invincibles IAI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Toombul TMB

Western Suburbs WSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Ipswich IPS

Northern Suburbs NSBB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Sandgate Redcliffe SGR

Redlands RLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Albion
T20 Max Competition, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
University of Queensland UOQ

Wynnum Manly WYN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Wooloowin
T20 Max Competition, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Sunshine Coast SSC

South Brisbane SBB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
27 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Trent Rockets TRR

Birmingham Phoenix BIP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
28 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Southern Brave SOB

Welsh Fire WEF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Trent Rockets Women TRW-W

Birmingham Phoenix Women BIP-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Southern Brave Women SBW-W

Welsh Fire Women WFW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Lucknow Falcons LUF

Meerut Mavericks MEMA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

Noida Super Kings NOSK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Kanpur Superstars KASS

Lucknow Falcons LUF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Noida Super Kings NOSK

Kashi Rudras KARS

Fixtures Standings

Romario Shepherd Scores 73* Against Saint Lucia Kings in CPL 2025

Guyana Amazon Warriors batted first and started well with 36 runs in 3.3 overs, but then lost quick wickets and were 78-5 in 12.1 overs. Then came hard-hitting batter Romario Shepherd, who went all out and shared a 102-run stand in just 39 balls with Iftikhar Ahmed, with Shepherd doing the bulk of the scoring. Towards the end, he also shared a quick 22-run stand with Dwaine Pretorius. Shepherd remained unbeaten on 73 off just 34 balls at a strike rate of 214.71, hitting five fours and seven sixes. At one stage, even reaching 150 looked tough for Guyana, but his innings powered the team to 202-6 in 20 overs. Iftikhar Ahmed (33) and Pretorius (18* off 6) also contributed, but it was mainly the West Indian’s batting show that lifted the total.

Despite Guyana’s 202 in the first innings, Saint Lucia Kings chased down the target with four wickets in hand and 11 balls to spare. For the Kings, Tim Seifert scored 37, Ackeem Auguste made 73, and Tim David added 25. For Guyana, Jediah Blades and Gudakesh Motie picked up two wickets each, while Pretorius took one.

ALSO READ:

Romario Shepherd Strengthens IPL 2026 Retention Chances

Romario Shepherd has strengthened his chances of getting retained ahead of IPL 2026. Bought for INR 1.50 crore, he scored 70 runs in three innings, including a match-winning half-century against CSK, and also took six wickets in seven innings. After that, in Major League Cricket (MLC), he picked up eight wickets in five innings.

Currently playing in CPL 2025, Shepherd has scored 98 runs in three innings, remaining unbeaten in all of them, with a strike rate of 233.33, which is the highest in the tournament so far. RCB will most likely retain him ahead of the IPL 2026 auction as he will again play a key role next season. The kind of all-rounder Shepherd is makes him a dream player for any team, as he can finish innings with a 200 strike rate lower down the order and also provide crucial wickets when needed.

CPL 2025
Guyana Amazon Warriors
IPL 2026 retentions
Romario Shepherd
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Related posts

Gujarat Titans Star Jos Buttler Continues Blazing Form, Keeps His IPL 2026 Spot Firmly in Place

Gujarat Titans Star Continues Blazing Form, Keeps His IPL 2026 Spot Firmly in Place

He scored 538 runs in 14 matches of the IPL 2025.
9:47 am
Sreejita Sen
After Missing Last Season Due to Injury, KKR Speedster Umran Malik Impresses by Taking Two Wickets in Two Balls To Push for IPL 2026 Retention

After Missing Last Season Due to Injury, KKR Speedster Impresses by Taking Two Wickets in Two Balls To Push for IPL 2026 Retention

11:41 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
What could be the remaining LSG purse amount at IPL 2026 auction?

Lucknow Super Giants To Offload Big Signings – What Could Be LSG Purse Amount At IPL 2026 Auction?

They had multiple injury troubles in IPL 2025.
8:33 pm
Sandip Pawar
Jordan Cox could attract bids in the IPL 2026 auction following The Hundred 2025 season.

3 Teams That Could Target Jordan Cox in IPL 2026 Auction Ft. Mumbai Indians

He blasted an unbeaten 86 off 29 against Welsh Fire.
8:12 pm
Sandip Pawar
RCB Devdutt Padikkal Maharaja T20 Trophy 2025

RCB Batter Bolsters His IPL 2026 Retention Case With Explosive 99-Run Knock in Qualifier 1

He scored 247 runs in IPL 2025.
7:59 pm
Aditya Ighe
liam livingstone birmingham phoenix the hundred 2025 rcb ipl 2026 retention list

Does Liam Livingstone Deserve To Be On IPL 2026 Retention List For RCB?

The big hitter has been stupendous form in The Hundred for Birmingham Phoenix
6:19 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.