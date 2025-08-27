RCB Star Lights Up CPL 2025 With Unbeaten 73 off 34, Strengthens IPL 2026 Retention Chances

In CPL 2025 so far, he has scored 98 runs in three innings, remaining unbeaten in all of them, with a strike rate of 233.33.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Romario Shepherd impressed with the bat in the CPL 2025 while playing for Guyana Amazon Warriors against Saint Lucia Kings at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.
Guyana Amazon Warriors batted first and started well with 36 runs in 3.3 overs, but then lost quick wickets and were 78-5 in 12.1 overs. Then came hard-hitting batter Romario Shepherd, who went all out and shared a 102-run stand in just 39 balls with Iftikhar Ahmed, with Shepherd doing the bulk of the scoring. Towards the end, he also shared a quick 22-run stand with Dwaine Pretorius. Shepherd remained unbeaten on 73 off just 34 balls at a strike rate of 214.71, hitting five fours and seven sixes. At one stage, even reaching 150 looked tough for Guyana, but his innings powered the team to 202-6 in 20 overs. Iftikhar Ahmed (33) and Pretorius (18* off 6) also contributed, but it was mainly the West Indian’s batting show that lifted the total.
Despite Guyana’s 202 in the first innings, Saint Lucia Kings chased down the target with four wickets in hand and 11 balls to spare. For the Kings, Tim Seifert scored 37, Ackeem Auguste made 73, and Tim David added 25. For Guyana, Jediah Blades and Gudakesh Motie picked up two wickets each, while Pretorius took one.
ALSO READ:
Romario Shepherd has strengthened his chances of getting retained ahead of IPL 2026. Bought for INR 1.50 crore, he scored 70 runs in three innings, including a match-winning half-century against CSK, and also took six wickets in seven innings. After that, in Major League Cricket (MLC), he picked up eight wickets in five innings.
Currently playing in CPL 2025, Shepherd has scored 98 runs in three innings, remaining unbeaten in all of them, with a strike rate of 233.33, which is the highest in the tournament so far. RCB will most likely retain him ahead of the IPL 2026 auction as he will again play a key role next season. The kind of all-rounder Shepherd is makes him a dream player for any team, as he can finish innings with a 200 strike rate lower down the order and also provide crucial wickets when needed.