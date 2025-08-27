RCB Star Lights Up CPL 2025 With Unbeaten 73 off 34, Strengthens IPL 2026 Retention Chances

In CPL 2025 so far, he has scored 98 runs in three innings, remaining unbeaten in all of them, with a strike rate of 233.33.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Romario Shepherd impressed with the bat in the CPL 2025 while playing for Guyana Amazon Warriors against Saint Lucia Kings at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.

All matches (51) Caribbean Premier League, 2025 DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 Duleep Trophy, 2025 ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 ICC Cricket World Cup League Two, 2023-27 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 Kerala Cricket League , 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Oman D20 League, 2025 T20 Max Competition, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Port of Spain Caribbean Premier League, 2025 TKR – ABF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gros Islet Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SLK – SKA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – دبي DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 MIEDM – DCDM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – دبي DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 GGDM – DVDM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 PD – SDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 EDR – CDK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDS – NDT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Bengaluru Duleep Trophy, 2025 CLZ – NEZ – Fixtures Upcoming – test – Bengaluru Duleep Trophy, 2025 NTZ – EZ – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 BAC – TSA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 UCCB – TSA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 UCCB – CLJ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 BAC – TSA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 UCCB – CLJ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 LKLS – CLJ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 ACB – TSA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 ACB – CLJ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 LKLS – CLJ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 ACB – TSA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – St Saviour ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 PNG – KNY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Jersey ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 QAT – DEN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – St Saviour ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 DEN – KWT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Jersey ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 PNG – JER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – King ICC Cricket World Cup League Two, 2023-27 CAN – NAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 GER-W – NED-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 ITA-W – IRE-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Cork Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 MUR – NK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 LLG – NWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 CAGS – KBTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ATR – TTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 KBTS – ATR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ARKS – ALRS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MGD – BNB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 HBT – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 ROS – YSG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MAT – IAI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 TMB – WSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 IPS – NSBB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 SGR – RLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Albion T20 Max Competition, 2025 UOQ – WYN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Wooloowin T20 Max Competition, 2025 SSC – SBB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 TRR – BIP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 SOB – WEF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 TRW-W – BIP-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 SBW-W – WFW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 LUF – MEMA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 GOLS – NOSK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KASS – LUF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 NOSK – KARS – Fixtures Standings

Romario Shepherd Scores 73* Against Saint Lucia Kings in CPL 2025

Guyana Amazon Warriors batted first and started well with 36 runs in 3.3 overs, but then lost quick wickets and were 78-5 in 12.1 overs. Then came hard-hitting batter Romario Shepherd, who went all out and shared a 102-run stand in just 39 balls with Iftikhar Ahmed, with Shepherd doing the bulk of the scoring. Towards the end, he also shared a quick 22-run stand with Dwaine Pretorius. Shepherd remained unbeaten on 73 off just 34 balls at a strike rate of 214.71, hitting five fours and seven sixes. At one stage, even reaching 150 looked tough for Guyana, but his innings powered the team to 202-6 in 20 overs. Iftikhar Ahmed (33) and Pretorius (18* off 6) also contributed, but it was mainly the West Indian’s batting show that lifted the total.

Despite Guyana’s 202 in the first innings, Saint Lucia Kings chased down the target with four wickets in hand and 11 balls to spare. For the Kings, Tim Seifert scored 37, Ackeem Auguste made 73, and Tim David added 25. For Guyana, Jediah Blades and Gudakesh Motie picked up two wickets each, while Pretorius took one.

ALSO READ:

Romario Shepherd Strengthens IPL 2026 Retention Chances

Romario Shepherd has strengthened his chances of getting retained ahead of IPL 2026. Bought for INR 1.50 crore, he scored 70 runs in three innings, including a match-winning half-century against CSK, and also took six wickets in seven innings. After that, in Major League Cricket (MLC), he picked up eight wickets in five innings.

Currently playing in CPL 2025, Shepherd has scored 98 runs in three innings, remaining unbeaten in all of them, with a strike rate of 233.33, which is the highest in the tournament so far. RCB will most likely retain him ahead of the IPL 2026 auction as he will again play a key role next season. The kind of all-rounder Shepherd is makes him a dream player for any team, as he can finish innings with a 200 strike rate lower down the order and also provide crucial wickets when needed.