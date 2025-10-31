RCB Star Takes Stellar Hat-Trick, Becomes Second Player From His Country to Achieve Feat [Watch]

He scored the fastest fifty for RCB in IPL 2025.

Romario Shepherd carried his Indian Premier League-winning (IPL) form in the Bangladesh T20I series, especially with the ball. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder, who was pivotal in ending the franchise’s 17-year IPL title drought earlier this year, stole the spotlight with an inspiring burst, claiming a hat-trick during the final T20I of the three-match series against Bangladesh at Chattogram on Friday.

Romario Shepherd Scripts History During BAN vs WI 3rd T20I

Coming into the attack at the death, Shepherd removed Nasum Ahmed (1) on the final ball of the 18th over, his penultimate. The right-arm pacer returned to bowl the 20th over and got rid of Bangladesh’s top-scorer Tanzid Tamim (89) and then rattled Shoriful Islam (0) on the back-to-back to complete a hat-trick.

The triple strike earned him a name in the elite list, becoming the second West Indian to pick up a hat-trick in T20I cricket after Jason Holder. Notably, Holder claimed a double hat-trick against England in Barbados in January 2022.

Opting to bat first, Bangladesh were bundled out for 151, courtesy of Tamim’s valiant 89-run knock off 62 balls, laced with nine fours and four sixes, at a strike rate of 143.54, before Shepherd’s brilliance ensured the hosts couldn’t finish strongly. Apart from Saif Hasan, who scored 23, no one else reached double digits as the West Indies eye a clean sweep.

Holder (2/32), Khary Pierre (2/23), and Akeal Hosein (1/26) offered strong support to Shepherd as Roston Chase’s men, already 2-0 up in the series, delivered another disciplined bowling effort.

Shepherd finished the series as the joint-highest wicket-taker for West Indies with Holder, with seven scalps to their names. In the second T20I, Shepherd registered the figures of 3/29. The all-rounder’s impressive performances underline his golden year in cricket. From lifting the IPL trophy with RCB to scripting T20I history in Chattogram, Shepherd continues to make headlines.

Romario Shepherd Bolsters His Case for IPL 2026 Retention

Romario Shepherd’s standout performances come at a pivotal time, with the IPL 2026 retention deadline looming closer. Having already proven himself as a dependable finisher and middle-order specialist for the franchise last season, his latest exploits are set to further boost his value.

In the IPL 2025, Shepherd hammered 70 runs in three innings at an average of 35.00 and an explosive strike rate of 291.66. The right-hander recorded the fastest half-century for the franchise’s history, smashing a 14-ball fifty against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK). With the ball, the all-rounder bagged six wickets at an average of 25.16 and an economy of 10.88. His standout performance came in the final, where he dismissed Punjab Kings’ captain Shreyas Iyer, putting RCB firmly in control.

Beyond the IPL, the 30-year-old featured in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 and Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025. In the CPL, the all-rounder hammered 197 runs in 12 matches, striking at 177.47, including a fifty, while also taking seven wickets at an economy rate of 9.

Shepherd also produced some expectational spells in the MLC 2025, snaring eight wickets in six matches, conceding runs at 8.00. The Caribbean cricketer also scored 84 runs in the USA-based league at a staggering strike rate of 158.49, including a fifty.

If he maintains this level of consistency with both bat and ball and contributes to the side’s success, Romario Shepherd will remain one of RCB’s top priorities for IPL 2026 retentions.

