RCB Targets 2026 at the IPL Auction Could Include a Surprise Overseas Pacer As Backup for Josh Hazlewood

RCB need a backup for Josh Hazlewood.

An overseas pacer to act as Josh Hazlewood’s backup will be among the top RCB targets 2026. Hazlewood has been highly injury-prone, and recent concerns suggest his availability for the next season will be in doubt. He will require extensive management, and Cricket Australia might restrict his participation in IPL.

Even if he’s available, RCB would want more options to rest and rotate their premium pacer midway through the season. Not many quality fast bowlers will be available in the IPL 2026 auction, and the best ones are already sold. The defending champions also have a limited budget, so they are unlikely to get Matheesha Pathirana.

ALSO READ:

Who will RCB buy as Josh Hazlewood’s backup in the IPL 2026 auction?

There are a few options that could be among the RCB targets 2026, but they are either limited in T20s or will be highly expensive. They have other crucial slots, like finding a backup wrist spinner, to fill and can’t afford to spend everything on one slot. Hence, the ideal should be to get someone who can do a decent job without taking a whopping sum.

Among many available, New Zealand fast bowler Jacob Duffy will likely be among the RCB targets 2026. He is closest to what they require as Hazlewood’s backup: quick, tall, and capable of moving the ball at pace. Duffy has been one of the most consistent T20I bowlers this year, with 35 wickets at an average of 15.08 and a strike rate of 12.11 in 20 innings, including three four-wicket hauls.

His economy rate of 7.47 suggests his ability to restrict runs while taking wickets. That’s a rare combination, for several wicket-takers tend to leak runs in this format. Duffy has shown immense consistency, and, more importantly, he has been improving with each game.

Why Jacob Duffy should be among the RCB targets 2026

As mentioned, Duffy brings certain attributes resembling Hazlewood, even if the latter is more consistent and skilled. He is a genuine powerplay bowler who brings wickets upfront more often than not. This year, he has 20 wickets at 13.90 runs apiece and an economy rate of 6.46 during the field restrictions in T20Is.

57.14% of his wickets have been in the powerplay itself. Additionally, RCB can use Duffy in the middle overs as an enforcer and maximise his potential. With that pace and ability to generate extra bounce, the Kiwi speedster can bowl hard lengths into the body, and he has also shown encouraging control over his yorkers.

In recent matches, Duffy showed precise use of slower ones and wide lines effectively. That suggests he has been developing nicely as a defensive bowler with the old ball. Combine that with his ability to move the new ball, and he becomes a solid prospect to work with.

Immediate impact ⚡️



Jacob Duffy removes Leus du Plooy with his second EVER ball in #TheHundred 💜 pic.twitter.com/lHg1MmzQIU — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 13, 2025

So, he can give three powerplay overs and one in the middle, allowing RCB to use more overs from someone like Bhuvneshwar Kumar at the death. Duffy’s recent form is surely tempting enough to give him a try. His price won’t be too high since most teams will likely go after big names, and RCB will get a useful player as Hazlewood’s backup.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.