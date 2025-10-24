Who Is Buying RCB in 2025? Inside RCB’s Massive Valuation And Sale Talks

RCB on sale is creating a major buzz ahead of the IPL 2026 auction with multiple reports hinting that the defending champions of IPL are commanding a huge valuation.

Who Is Buying RCB in 2025?

The buzz around Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is hotter than ever. After lifting their first IPL trophy in 2025, the defending champions are now at the center of a massive ownership shake-up. British liquor giant Diageo, which owns RCB through its Indian arm, is reportedly exploring a sale of the franchise valued at around USD 2 billion.

This raises the big as to who is buying RCB?

Why Is Diageo Considering Selling RCB?

For years, Diageo has managed RCB as part of its sports and brand outreach portfolio. But insiders say the company’s shareholders are no longer keen on owning a cricket team, a business far removed from its core alcohol industry.

Maintaining an IPL team has become an expensive affair, with rising operational and player costs. Selling the team could free up capital for Diageo’s main business while cashing in on the skyrocketing RCB valuation 2025.

RCB Valuation 2025: Is 2 Billion Dollars Too Much or Just Right?

According to reports, Diageo is quoting a price tag of 2 billion dollars for RCB. 2 billion dollars in rupees is 17,400 crore INR. Opinions are split with some experts say it’s fair given the IPL’s media rights boom, while others think it’s slightly inflated.

Here’s why many believe the number makes sense:

The IPL’s broadcasting powerhouses, Star and Jio , have now merged into JioStar , boasting over 500 million subscribers .

, have now merged into , boasting over . If even a small fraction of those users pay INR 100 per month during IPL season, revenues could touch INR 20,000 crore (USD 2.3 billion) in just one season.

in just one season. Over five years, IPL media rights could easily cross 10 billion dollars, pushing franchise valuations higher.

That puts RCB’s brand value 2025 among the top three in the IPL, bolstered by its loyal fan base, global brand recognition, and star power.

“We are hungry” 🔴



RCB is eyeing back to back IPL titles 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/wMyyMAiuZg — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) August 26, 2025

Who Is Buying RCB? The List of Interested Parties

As of now, six potential buyers have expressed serious interest if Diageo decides to sell, according to a Cricbuzz report. The frontrunners include:

Adar Poonawalla (Serum Institute of India) — known for his recent social media tease: “At the right valuation, RCB is a great team.”

— known for his recent social media tease: “At the right valuation, RCB is a great team.” Parth Jindal (JSW Group) — co-owner of Delhi Capitals, who would need to exit DC if he pursues RCB.

— co-owner of Delhi Capitals, who would need to exit DC if he pursues RCB. Adani Group — long-time aspirant for an IPL franchise after missing out on the Ahmedabad team in 2022.

— long-time aspirant for an IPL franchise after missing out on the Ahmedabad team in 2022. A Delhi-based business tycoon with multi-sector interests.

with multi-sector interests. Two US-based private equity firms, currently assessing potential tie-ups with Indian investors.

Investment banks like Citi are reportedly advising Diageo on the process, though no deal is finalized yet.

It’s not all smooth sailing. Any buyer of RCB would inherit some lingering legal challenges, including the June 4 tragedy case after the IPL 2025 title celebration, which remains unresolved.

Additionally, Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has faced restrictions following the incident, complicating match-hosting plans for future IPL seasons. These factors might influence the RCB valuation 2025 and timeline of the sale.

What’s Next for RCB and Diageo?

Talks are ongoing in both India and the UK. Diageo’s Indian management is reportedly not entirely in favor of the sale, creating further uncertainty. However, clarity is expected in the coming weeks as potential investors complete their evaluations.

With its championship win, global following, and high commercial potential, RCB on sale represents one of the biggest transactions in IPL history. Whether the 2 billion dollars tag sticks or not, RCB’s brand is proving to be every bit as premium as its legacy.

Adani Group interested to buy stake in RCB, $2 Billion asking price pic.twitter.com/GkMi16aMSA — BusinessVala (@Businessvala) October 17, 2025

FAQs – RCB on sale

Why is Diageo selling RCB?

Diageo wants to refocus on its core liquor business and sees RCB as a non-core asset amid rising team management costs.

What is the RCB valuation in 2025?

RCB’s valuation is estimated around 2 billion dollars, making it one of the most valuable IPL franchises.

Who might buy RCB?

Potential buyers include Adar Poonawalla, Parth Jindal, Adani Group, and two US-based investment firms.

Will the sale definitely happen?

Not yet confirmed. Diageo is still evaluating offers, and internal opinions differ.

What issues could affect the sale?

Legal cases and stadium uncertainties in Bengaluru could complicate the deal.

How does RCB’s brand value compare with other teams?

After winning their first title in 2025, RCB’s brand value 2025 is among the top three in the IPL, driven by global fan engagement.

