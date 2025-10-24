Who Is Buying RCB in 2025? Inside RCB’s Massive Valuation And Sale Talks

RCB on sale is creating a major buzz ahead of the IPL 2026 auction with multiple reports hinting that the defending champions of IPL are commanding a huge valuation.
The buzz around Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is hotter than ever. After lifting their first IPL trophy in 2025, the defending champions are now at the center of a massive ownership shake-up. British liquor giant Diageo, which owns RCB through its Indian arm, is reportedly exploring a sale of the franchise valued at around USD 2 billion.
This raises the big as to who is buying RCB?
For years, Diageo has managed RCB as part of its sports and brand outreach portfolio. But insiders say the company’s shareholders are no longer keen on owning a cricket team, a business far removed from its core alcohol industry.
Maintaining an IPL team has become an expensive affair, with rising operational and player costs. Selling the team could free up capital for Diageo’s main business while cashing in on the skyrocketing RCB valuation 2025.
According to reports, Diageo is quoting a price tag of 2 billion dollars for RCB. 2 billion dollars in rupees is 17,400 crore INR. Opinions are split with some experts say it’s fair given the IPL’s media rights boom, while others think it’s slightly inflated.
Here’s why many believe the number makes sense:
That puts RCB’s brand value 2025 among the top three in the IPL, bolstered by its loyal fan base, global brand recognition, and star power.
As of now, six potential buyers have expressed serious interest if Diageo decides to sell, according to a Cricbuzz report. The frontrunners include:
Investment banks like Citi are reportedly advising Diageo on the process, though no deal is finalized yet.
It’s not all smooth sailing. Any buyer of RCB would inherit some lingering legal challenges, including the June 4 tragedy case after the IPL 2025 title celebration, which remains unresolved.
Additionally, Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has faced restrictions following the incident, complicating match-hosting plans for future IPL seasons. These factors might influence the RCB valuation 2025 and timeline of the sale.
Talks are ongoing in both India and the UK. Diageo’s Indian management is reportedly not entirely in favor of the sale, creating further uncertainty. However, clarity is expected in the coming weeks as potential investors complete their evaluations.
With its championship win, global following, and high commercial potential, RCB on sale represents one of the biggest transactions in IPL history. Whether the 2 billion dollars tag sticks or not, RCB’s brand is proving to be every bit as premium as its legacy.
Diageo wants to refocus on its core liquor business and sees RCB as a non-core asset amid rising team management costs.
RCB’s valuation is estimated around 2 billion dollars, making it one of the most valuable IPL franchises.
Potential buyers include Adar Poonawalla, Parth Jindal, Adani Group, and two US-based investment firms.
Not yet confirmed. Diageo is still evaluating offers, and internal opinions differ.
Legal cases and stadium uncertainties in Bengaluru could complicate the deal.
After winning their first title in 2025, RCB’s brand value 2025 is among the top three in the IPL, driven by global fan engagement.
