News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
RCB vs GT Playing 11 IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 2, 2025

RCB vs GT Playing 11: Expected Combinations, Impact Players, and Likely Batting Order for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Match

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Both teams are coming into this match with a win in their previous game.

RCB vs GT Playing 11 IPL 2025

In Match 14 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will play against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB has started the season well, winning both of their first two matches. They recently beat CSK by 50 runs after defeating KKR by 7 wickets.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans recovered from their first loss against Punjab Kings with a 36-run win over Mumbai Indians. They have won one game and lost one so far.

RCB vs GT Playing 11

Both teams are coming into this match with a win in their previous game, so they are likely to stick with the same winning combination for this match.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won both of their first two matches, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s return in the last game has made their lineup even stronger.

RCB XI: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Impact Players: Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Manoj Bhandage

ALSO READ: RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction

RCB Batting Order:

Openers: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt
No.3: Devdutt Padikkal
Middle-order: Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya
Lower-order: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma (likely impact player)

ALSO READ: Top Captaincy Picks for RCB vs GT

Gujarat Titans Playing 11

Gujarat Titans, after losing their first match, won the previous game and might stick with the same XI for this match.

GT XI: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact Players: Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Phillips, Ishant Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Washington Sundar

ALSO READ: RCB vs GT Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips

GT Batting Order

Openers: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan
No.3: Jos Buttler
Middle-order: Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan
Lower-order: Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma (likely impact player)

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Gujarat Titans
IPL 2025
RCB vs GT
Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Related posts

Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals RR IPL 2025

Huge Boost for Rajasthan Royals As Sanju Samson Set To Resume Wicketkeeping Duties, Return As Captain for Rest of IPL 2025

Sanju Samson will resume his wicketkeeping and captaincy duties for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025.
3:51 pm
Vishnu PN
akash deep lucknow super giants lsg ipl 2025

When Will Mayank Yadav And Akash Deep Be Available For Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) In IPL 2025?

The fast-bowling duo haven't featured for LSG in the first three IPL 2025 matches due to injuries
3:48 pm
Samarnath Soory
Sunil Gavaskar Slams Digvesh Rathi For His Celebration After Dismissing Priyansh Arya in IPL 2025

‘Trying to Show Off’: Former India Batter Slams Digvesh Rathi For His Celebration After Dismissing Priyansh Arya in IPL 2025

BCCI fined Rathi 25 percent of his match fees for this incident.
1:33 pm
Sreejita Sen
jasprit bumrah timeline mumbai indians ipl 2025 vs england test series

Jasprit Bumrah Injury: Timeline Set for Mumbai Indians Return in IPL 2025, But Huge Blow for India in England Test Series

1:24 pm
CX Staff Writer
Punjab Kings Teach LSG How To Best Use the Impact Player With Smart Ploy During IPL 2025 Clash

Punjab Kings Teach LSG How To Best Use the Impact Player With Smart Ploy During IPL 2025 Clash

PBKS easily defeated LSG by eight wickets, chasing the target in just 16.2 overs.
1:07 pm
Sagar Paul
longest six in ipl history albie morkel big six in ipl highest six in ipl 2025

Longest Six in IPL History: Top 10 Biggest Sixes and IPL 2025 Longest Six

12:37 pm
CX Staff Writer
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.