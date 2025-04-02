RCB vs GT Playing 11: Expected Combinations, Impact Players, and Likely Batting Order for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Match

Both teams are coming into this match with a win in their previous game.

In Match 14 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will play against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB has started the season well, winning both of their first two matches. They recently beat CSK by 50 runs after defeating KKR by 7 wickets.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans recovered from their first loss against Punjab Kings with a 36-run win over Mumbai Indians. They have won one game and lost one so far.

RCB vs GT Playing 11

Both teams are coming into this match with a win in their previous game, so they are likely to stick with the same winning combination for this match.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won both of their first two matches, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s return in the last game has made their lineup even stronger.

RCB XI: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Impact Players: Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Manoj Bhandage

ALSO READ: RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction

RCB Batting Order:

Openers: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt

No.3: Devdutt Padikkal

Middle-order: Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya

Lower-order: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma (likely impact player)

ALSO READ: Top Captaincy Picks for RCB vs GT

Gujarat Titans Playing 11

Gujarat Titans, after losing their first match, won the previous game and might stick with the same XI for this match.

GT XI: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact Players: Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Phillips, Ishant Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Washington Sundar

ALSO READ: RCB vs GT Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips

GT Batting Order

Openers: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan

No.3: Jos Buttler

Middle-order: Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan

Lower-order: Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma (likely impact player)

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.