fantasy-cricket
Last updated: April 1, 2025

RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today Match 14 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 14th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams won their last games.

RCB defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by a comprehensive 50-run margin in Chennai. They were clinical in all the departments and outplayed CSK in their own den.

Meanwhile, GT defeated the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their previous match. They batted superbly to register an above-par total and bowled brilliantly to restrict MI.

Probable RCB vs GT Playing XI and Impact Players:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact Player: Ishant Sharma

RCB vs GT: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

This will be the season’s first game in Bengaluru, so the deck should be good for batting. The ball should come nicely on the bat, with some early assistance for speedsters. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 200 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 28°C, with partly cloudy skies, is forecast.

ALSO READ:

Player Form of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025

BatterScoreScore
Virat Kohli59* (36)31 (30)
Rajat Patidar34 (16)51 (32)
Phil Salt (wk)56 (31)32 (16)
Jitesh Sharma (wk)DNB12 (6)
Tim DavidDNB22* (8)
Devdutt Padikkal10 (10)27 (14)
Swastik ChhikaraDNPDNP
Liam LivingstoneDNB10 (9)
Krunal PandyaDNB0 (3)
Swapnil SinghDNPDNP
Romario ShepherdDNPDNP
Manoj BhandageDNPDNP
Jacob BethellDNPDNP
Bhuvneshwar KumarDNP0* (2)
BowlerFigureFigure
Suyash Sharma4-0-47-14-0-32-0
Yash Dayal3-0-25-13-0-18-2
Josh Hazlewood4-0-22-24-0-21-3
Rasikh Salam3-0-35-1DNP
Krunal Pandya4-0-29-32-0-26-0
Bhuvneshwar KumarDNP3-0-20-1
Nuwan ThusharaDNPDNP
Lungi NgidiDNPDNP
Abhinandan SinghDNPDNP
Mohit RatheeDNPDNP
Romario ShepherdDNPDNP
Liam Livingstone2-0-14-04-0-28-2

Player Form of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

BatterScoreScore
Sai Sudharsan74 (41)63 (41)
Shubman Gill33 (14)38 (27)
Jos Buttler54 (33)39 (24)
Sherfane Rutherford (IP)46 (28)18 (11)
Rahul Tewatia6 (2)0 (0)
Shahrukh Khan6* (1)9 (7)
Arshad Khan1* (1)DNP
Sai KishoreDNB1* (1)
Rashid KhanDNB6 (4)
Kagiso RabadaDNB7* (5)
Mohammed SirajDNBDNB
Prasidh KrishnaDNBDNB
Ishant SharmaDNBDNB
BowlerFigureFigure
Mohammed Siraj4-0-54-04-0-34-2
Kagiso Rabada4-0-41-14-0-42-1
Arshad Khan1-0-21-0DNP
Rashid Khan4-0-48-12-0-10-0
Prasidh Krishna3-0-41-04-0-18-2
Sai Kishore4-0-30-34-0-37-1
Ishant SharmaDNP2-0-17-0

Top Player Picks for RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Phil Salt (RCB):

  • Phil Salt will enjoy playing in Bengaluru. The deck here will be flat and easy for shot-making.
  • Phil Salt scored 30 runs in his only T20 innings in Bengaluru.
  • Phil Salt has done well against most GT bowlers. He should thrive against them.
  • Phil Salt’s last five scores: 32, 56, 55, 23, & 5.

Rajat Patidar (RCB):

  • Rajat Patidar has 301 runs at an average of 43 and a strike rate of 172 in nine innings in Bengaluru. He also has three fifties here.
  • Rajat Patidar has done well against all GT bowlers. He should score big.
  • Rajat Patidar’s previous five scores: 51, 34, 81*, 66*, & 28.

Josh Hazlrwood (RCB):

  • Josh Hazlewood is an accurate bowler. He has shown impressive form.
  • Josh Hazlewood vs RHBs in IPL 2025: 3 wickets, 7.66 average, & 5.75 economy rate. Josh Hazlewood vs LHBs in IPL 2025: 2 wickets, 10 average, & 5 economy rate.
  • Josh Hazlewood’s last five figures: 3/21, 2/22, 2/32, 1/14, & 0/39.

Sai Sudharsan (GT):

  • Sai Sudharsan is a consistent batter. He has shown good form in the first two games.
  • Sai Sudharsan scored six runs in his only innings in Bengaluru.
  • Sai Sudharsan has done well against all RCB bowlers in a limited sample size. He will enjoy playing in Bengaluru.
  • Sai Sudharsan’s previous five scores: 63, 74, 9, 103, & 6.

Mohammed Siraj (GT):

  • Mohammed Siraj has 26 wickets at an average of 26.84 and a strike rate of 18.26 in 21 innings in Bengaluru.
  • Mohammed Siraj vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 12 wickets, 23 average, & 9.30 economy rate. Mohammed Siraj vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 5 wickets, 61.60 average, & 9.53 economy rate.
  • Mohammed Siraj’s last five figures: 2/34, 0/54, 0/11, 0/27, & 1/23.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Virat Kohli (RCB):

  • Virat Kohli is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He is a consistent batter and has vast experience playing in Bengaluru.
  • Virat Kohli has 3456 runs at an average of 39.72 and a strike rate of 143.04 in 101 innings in Bengaluru. He also has 25 fifties and four centuries here.
  • Virat Kohli vs Kagiso Rabada in T20s: 68 runs, 60 balls, 17 average, 113.33 SR, & 4 dismissals.
  • Virat Kohli vs Prasidh Krishna in T20s: 56 runs, 34 balls, 18.66 average, 164.70 SR, & 3 dismissals.
  • Virat Kohli’s previous five scores: 31, 59*, 76, 9, & 0.

Shubman Gill (GT):

  • Shubman Gill has 114 runs at a strike rate of 178.12 in four innings in Bengaluru. He also has a century here.
  • Shubman Gill vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar in T20s: 57 runs, 56 balls, 19 average, 101.78 SR, & 3 dismissals.
  • Shubman Gill’s last five scores: 38, 33, 39, 34, & 13.

Jos Buttler (GT):

  • Jos Buttler has 88 runs at an average of 14.66 and a strike rate of 127.53 in seven innings in Bengaluru.
  • Jos Buttler vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar in T20s: 104 runs, 92 balls, 14.85 average, 113.04 SR, & 7 wickets.
  • Jos Buttler’s previous five scores: 39, 54, 7, 2, & 24.

RCB vs GT Player to Avoid

Rahul Tewatia (GT):

  • Rahul Tewatia will bat in the lower order and won’t get enough balls to face. He can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction

RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today Match 14 Playing XI IPL 2025 Grand League Team

Small League Team for RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction

RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today Match 14 Playing XI IPL 2025 Small League Team

RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction

This will be an even contest, with both teams possessing quality players. However, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have more depth in batting, which is vital in Bengaluru. Expect RCB to win.

