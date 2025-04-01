RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today Match 14 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 14th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams won their last games.
RCB defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by a comprehensive 50-run margin in Chennai. They were clinical in all the departments and outplayed CSK in their own den.
Meanwhile, GT defeated the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their previous match. They batted superbly to register an above-par total and bowled brilliantly to restrict MI.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal
Impact Player: Suyash Sharma
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Impact Player: Ishant Sharma
This will be the season’s first game in Bengaluru, so the deck should be good for batting. The ball should come nicely on the bat, with some early assistance for speedsters. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 200 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 28°C, with partly cloudy skies, is forecast.
ALSO READ:
|Batter
|Score
|Score
|Virat Kohli
|59* (36)
|31 (30)
|Rajat Patidar
|34 (16)
|51 (32)
|Phil Salt (wk)
|56 (31)
|32 (16)
|Jitesh Sharma (wk)
|DNB
|12 (6)
|Tim David
|DNB
|22* (8)
|Devdutt Padikkal
|10 (10)
|27 (14)
|Swastik Chhikara
|DNP
|DNP
|Liam Livingstone
|DNB
|10 (9)
|Krunal Pandya
|DNB
|0 (3)
|Swapnil Singh
|DNP
|DNP
|Romario Shepherd
|DNP
|DNP
|Manoj Bhandage
|DNP
|DNP
|Jacob Bethell
|DNP
|DNP
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|DNP
|0* (2)
|Bowler
|Figure
|Figure
|Suyash Sharma
|4-0-47-1
|4-0-32-0
|Yash Dayal
|3-0-25-1
|3-0-18-2
|Josh Hazlewood
|4-0-22-2
|4-0-21-3
|Rasikh Salam
|3-0-35-1
|DNP
|Krunal Pandya
|4-0-29-3
|2-0-26-0
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|DNP
|3-0-20-1
|Nuwan Thushara
|DNP
|DNP
|Lungi Ngidi
|DNP
|DNP
|Abhinandan Singh
|DNP
|DNP
|Mohit Rathee
|DNP
|DNP
|Romario Shepherd
|DNP
|DNP
|Liam Livingstone
|2-0-14-0
|4-0-28-2
|Batter
|Score
|Score
|Sai Sudharsan
|74 (41)
|63 (41)
|Shubman Gill
|33 (14)
|38 (27)
|Jos Buttler
|54 (33)
|39 (24)
|Sherfane Rutherford (IP)
|46 (28)
|18 (11)
|Rahul Tewatia
|6 (2)
|0 (0)
|Shahrukh Khan
|6* (1)
|9 (7)
|Arshad Khan
|1* (1)
|DNP
|Sai Kishore
|DNB
|1* (1)
|Rashid Khan
|DNB
|6 (4)
|Kagiso Rabada
|DNB
|7* (5)
|Mohammed Siraj
|DNB
|DNB
|Prasidh Krishna
|DNB
|DNB
|Ishant Sharma
|DNB
|DNB
|Bowler
|Figure
|Figure
|Mohammed Siraj
|4-0-54-0
|4-0-34-2
|Kagiso Rabada
|4-0-41-1
|4-0-42-1
|Arshad Khan
|1-0-21-0
|DNP
|Rashid Khan
|4-0-48-1
|2-0-10-0
|Prasidh Krishna
|3-0-41-0
|4-0-18-2
|Sai Kishore
|4-0-30-3
|4-0-37-1
|Ishant Sharma
|DNP
|2-0-17-0
Phil Salt (RCB):
Rajat Patidar (RCB):
Josh Hazlrwood (RCB):
Sai Sudharsan (GT):
Mohammed Siraj (GT):
Virat Kohli (RCB):
Shubman Gill (GT):
Jos Buttler (GT):
Rahul Tewatia (GT):
This will be an even contest, with both teams possessing quality players. However, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have more depth in batting, which is vital in Bengaluru. Expect RCB to win.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.