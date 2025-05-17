RCB vs KKR Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Today IPL 2025 Match

Both teams are expected to make changes to their playing line-ups for the match.

Match No. 58 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

This will be the first match after the IPL 2025 was suspended because of India-Pakistan tensions. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are second with 16 points from 11 matches. They have won eight games and lost three. They need one more win to secure a place in the playoffs.

Kolkata Knight Riders are sixth with 11 points from 12 matches. They must win this game to keep their playoff hopes alive, but they also need other teams to lose to have a chance.

RCB vs KKR Playing 11 Today

Both teams are expected to make changes to their playing line-ups for the match.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11

For RCB, Phil Salt missed the last match before the suspension but is now available and is likely to replace Bethell in the playing XI. Hazlewood will not be available as he will join the team during the playoffs. Also, Devdutt Padikkal has been ruled out of the tournament, so Mayank Agarwal has joined RCB and is expected to play in the XI.

RCB XI: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal

Impact Players: Suyash Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh

ALSO READ: RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

RCB Batting Order:

Openers: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli

No.3: Mayank Agarwal

Middle-order: Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya,

Lower-order: Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma (likely impact player)

ALSO READ: Top Captaincy Picks for RCB vs KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11

For KKR, Moeen Ali and Rovman Powell have pulled out for the rest of the season and will not play. Venkatesh Iyer is also doubtful due to a finger injury and missed the last match against CSK before the suspension.

KKR XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Impact Players: Harshit Rana, Chetan Sakariya, Luvnith Sisodia, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande

ALSO READ: RCB vs KKR Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips

KKR Batting Order:

Openers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sunil Narine

No.3: Ajinkya Rahane

Middle-order: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh

Lower-order: Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana (likely impact player)

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.