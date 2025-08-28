‘The Silence Wasn’t Absence, It Was Grief’- Reigning IPL Champions RCB End Three-Month Social Media Silence With Emotional Message to Fans

RCB had been silent on social media ever since the Bengaluru stampede in June.
Reigning Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) broke their silence on social media with an emotional message to their fans on Thursday. The franchise also announced the launch of the RCB Cares initiative, which aims to assist the families who have lost their loved ones in the stampede that rocked Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, during the IPL title victory celebrations.
11 people lost their lives and more than 50 were injured during the stampede in Bengaluru, which took place only a day after RCB beat Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad to clinch their maiden IPL title.
Following the stampede, Royal Challengers Bengaluru announced INR 10 lakh for each of the families who have lost their loved ones, and a fund that helps the injured fans with medical assistance.
“In that silence, we’ve been grieving. Listening. Learning. And slowly, we’ve begun to build something more than just a response. Something we truly believe in. That’s how RCB Cares came to life. It grew out of a need to honour, to heal, and to stand beside our fans. A platform for meaningful action shaped by our community and fans,” RCB wrote on their social media handles.
In the IPL 2025 final, RCB rode on Virat Kohli’s 35-ball 43 to post 190/9. Krunal Pandya, with figures of 2/17, was the game-changer as the Rajat Patidar-led side restricted PBKS to 184/7 from 20 overs. RCB broke their 17-year-long trophy drought after winning by six runs.
The stampede on June 4 has significantly affected the matches that were to take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 tournament was shifted from the venue to Mysuru in the aftermath of the stampede.
Similarly, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium was to host some matches of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup later this year. However, the prestigious venue has now lost hosting rights for that tournament. Those matches will now take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.