Released Due To Long-Term Injury, Mumbai Indians Youngster Named in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Squad

He had scalped six wickets in the IPL 2025.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) youngster Vignesh Puthur, who had caught several eyeballs on his debut season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, was shockingly released by the team ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. The move had surprised the fans as the franchise is well known for scouting raw talent and nurturing them to prepare for bigger platforms.

Mumbai Indians’ Vignesh Puthur Features in Kerala SMAT 2025 Squad Amid Injury Speculations

Following the announcement of the MI released players 2026, multiple reports had suggested that the inclusion of Puthur in that list was a forced decision by the management due to his ongoing recovery from the shin injury. Earlier, the 24-year-old was also ruled out of the previous season after suffering bone stress reactions in both shins.

But contradictory to the claims, the bowler has been named in Kerala’s squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025, starting on November 26. However, the team that will enter the bidding hall with the lowest purse of the IPL 2026 auction might bid for the player to re-include him in the squad.

Kerala Squad for SMAT 2025

Sanju Samson (C), Mohammed Azharuddeen, Ahammed Imran, Rohan Kunnummal, Salman Nizar, Vishnu Vinod, Abdul Basith, Ankit Sharma, KM Asif, MD Nidheesh, Vignesh Puthur, Sibin Gireesh, Krishna Devan, Krishna Prasad, Saly Samson, Akhil Scaria, Sharafuddeen.

Multiple Teams Might Be Interested In Roping In Vignesh Puthur In IPL 2026 Auction

The Kerala youngster had already made it to the headlines in his limited five-match appearance for the franchise before being ruled out of the tournament. Puthur had snared six wickets at an impressive economy rate of 9.08.

Moreover, a fiery show in his debut campaign in the SMAT 2025 could significantly boost his IPL 2026 auction prospects. Several other teams, including his former franchise MI, are set to bid for the youngster in the forthcoming mini auction.

After including both of their crucial spinners, Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, in the RR released players 2026 list, the Rajasthan Royals might be eyeing the Kerala star for the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league.

On the other hand, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) may also look to include the MI youngster after parting ways with their key spinner, Ravi Bishnoi.

