'If released by KKR...' - Rinku Singh reveals which franchise he prefers to join ahead of IPL 2025 auction

Rinku Singh revealed that he would like to join a certain IPL franchise if he's released by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Rinku Singh has stated his preferred destination in the IPL if he is released by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. The hard-hitting left-handed batter struggled for chances at KKR last season during their title-winning campaign.

Rinku faced a total of just 113 balls in the entire season with KKR's batting-heavy line-up almost always having enough options in the tank to win matches without him. Rinku made just 168 runs in the entire season, averaging just 18.67 and the lack of game-time with the bat at KKR in IPL 2024 was believed to be one of the primary reasons why Rinku couldn't make the cut in India's final 15-member squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in the Caribbean Islands and USA.

ALSO READ: Dhruv Jurel opens up on Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2025 retention plans

Rinku, who was part of the travelling reserves, later played a part in the Sri Lankan T20I series, even turning his arm around with the ball. He even bowled a crucial over in a T20I to help force a Super Over which India went on to win.

Speaking of his lesser-talked-about skill in an interview with Sports Tak, Rinku Singh said: "I bowled a few balls and took two wickets, so everyone knew I could bowl too."

Rinku Singh wants to join Virat Kohli at RCB

In the same interview, Rinku Singh revealed that if KKR do not retain him, he'd prefer to join RCB because Virat Kohli was there.

The anchor reminded him that there’s going to be a mega auction in the IPL soon, and that there will be talk about retention. Rinku replied: "I have no clue because nothing has been confirmed yet. I just know I want to make it to the auction. Let’s see what happens next."

Asked if he is released by KKR< where would he like to move on to, Rinku was quick to reply: "I’d say RCB, definitely RCB, because Virat Kohli is there." Further speaking on the hilarious borrowing of bat from Virat Kohli, Rinku said that he gave gifted him a second bat after he broke his first,

Telegram Group Join Now

"He gave me a bat once, but it broke, so I asked him for another one, and he didn't say no to me. It was a big deal for me when he gave me a second bat," Rinku added.

ALSO READ: KKR set to release X-Factor signing that played a crucial role in IPL 2024 title win

Why KKR should retain Rinku Singh

should prioritize retaining Rinku Singh ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction due to his transformative impact on the team. Over the past few seasons, Rinku has evolved into a vital cog in KKR's lineup, emerging as one of the most promising finishers in the league. His ability to handle high-pressure situations and deliver match-winning performances has made him indispensable.

Rinku’s monstrous power-hitting, particularly in the death overs, has turned games in KKR's favor, demonstrating his potential to be the next big finisher in Indian cricket. His consistent performances have not only strengthened KKR's lower-middle order but also caught the attention of national selectors, indicating his growing stature in the cricketing world.

Beyond his batting prowess, Rinku brings a level of grit and determination that resonates with the KKR ethos. His journey from being a groomed talent to a match-winner is a testament to his hard work and the franchise’s investment in his development. Letting go of such a talent would be a significant loss, especially when he is just hitting his prime.

In a squad filled with international stars, Rinku Singh stands out as a homegrown player who has risen through the ranks, making him a strategic asset for KKR as they look to build a team for the future.