Rishabh Pant's rumoured move to CSK strengthens ahead of IPL 2025 auction

With doubts over Dhoni's availability for another season, Rishabh Pant can be a leading choice for the five-time champions.

The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) is set to witness a mega-auction with a lot of changes expected to happen at the franchises.

One name that will definitely be in the limelight is Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant.

While there have already been rumours and reports on Pant making a move to Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the wicketkeeper-batter himself dropped a hint that strengthens all the speculations.

Dhoni is currently in the twilight of his career and played two IPL seasons with a knee problem.

In the last season, Dhoni's role was reduced to mostly wicketkeeping and for using his brute strength in batting, coming out only during the death overs.

Thus, with doubts over his availability for another season, Pant can be a leading choice for the five-time champions to rope him in.

Rishabh Pant drops major hint on his move to CSK

Amidst these rumours, Pant took to his Instagram handle and posted a photo on Tuesday (August 20) in which he is imitating a pose struck by iconic superstar Rajinikanth.

"Thalaiva," said the 26-year-old's caption for the post.

Some users interpreted the comments and speculated that Pant might be hinting to his fans that the move is actually in the works.

Interestingly, in August 2016, Dhoni also shared a picture of himself striking the same pose, inspired by the movie Kabali, which had just been released a month earlier.

When asked about the potential transfer of Pant from Delhi to Chennai, a CSK insider mentioned to Dainik Jagran that if Dhoni decides to retire, the team will aim to recruit the nation's next top wicketkeeper.

