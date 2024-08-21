Out-of-favour SRH star could Find a New Home as Captain in IPL 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were among the best performers in the IPL 2024, ending as the runners-up to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were among the best performers in the IPL 2024, ending as the runners-up to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). They were among the most exciting teams in the competition, for they played an aggressive brand of cricket and changed the dynamics completely.

However, amidst all the carnage, one key player didn’t find any momentum throughout the tournament. That player is Aiden Markram, who has been with the franchise since 2022.

Markram has had a rollercoaster IPL journey so far; from leading an IPL unit one season to getting dropped in the next, he has seen it all. He came with massive hype but couldn’t really translate them into consistent performances.

Despite being amazingly talented, Markram hasn’t found an ideal tempo to bat at in the league, which is shocking. Ahead of the next IPL auction, SRH are likely to release him.

Why will Sunrisers Hyderabad release Aiden Markram?

In simple words, Sunrisers Hyderabad have plenty of better options in domestic and overseas departments. Heinrich Klaasen and Pat Cummins are a certain lock, whereas Travis Head will also present a strong case among foreign players.

From the domestic category, Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Kumar Reddy are sure retentions, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, and Rahul Tripathi are other quality options to look at. Where will Aiden Markram fit then?

Even performance-wise, Markram hasn’t done anything significant to be among the few retainers ahead of the mega auction. Since 2023, he has only 468 runs at an abysmal average of 23.40 and a below-par strike rate of 125.13 after 24 innings, with only two fifties in IPL.

Even overall, his T20 career hasn’t been as prolific as he would have liked and might not be a top priority for SRH. Given their options, SRH won’t retain him and would rather re-buy him from the auction if they need to.

Aiden Markram could find a new home as captain in IPL 2025

Aiden Markram might not have set the IPL stage on fire, but he is still a quality player and can flourish with precise use. Several teams might need a quality middle-order batter who can bowl useful off-spin to counter matchups, and Markram might fit those criteria.

Further, he is also captaincy material and has previous experience leading franchises and even the national side successfully. Under his leadership, Sunrisers Eastern Cape won the SA20 title twice, and South Africa reached the final of the T20 World Cup 2024, narrowly missing on winning the cup.

His leadership credentials are well documented, even though Markram failed in his SRH stint in IPL. However, that was a one-off season and doesn’t depict his true value.

His captaincy in every other tournament, starting from U-19, has been brilliant, and captaincy comes naturally to Markram. It won’t be surprising if a few teams look at him as their next leader.

Franchises that could benefit from Aiden Markram’s services

Teams like Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) might release their captains and need a fresh face to take them forward. Even Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) might release KL Rahul and need a new leader in the upcoming season.

That’s where Aiden Markram can take the central stage and come into the team with dual responsibilities. These teams can acquire him as a long-term investment and hand him the captaincy duties for years to come.

Even for teams with a set captain, Markram’s acquisition will be handy, for teams often splash the cash for the services he offers. Plenty of releases ahead of the mega auction would free up a few spots.

Sure, Markram hasn’t been convincing enough in this league, but a player’s quality never fades. He might not only find a new home but also lead them in IPL 2025.

