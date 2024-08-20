Rajasthan Royals All-rounder Emerging as Top Captaincy Candidate with Release Imminent ahead of IPL 2025 Auction

Ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, several quality players will be released due to the harsh rules of the league.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, several quality players will be released due to the harsh rules of the league. However, it will also bring opportunities for teams to cover bases they lagged in the previous cycle, including having a quality leader to take the group forward.

A few franchises might release their captains and need a new one, so they are banking on the auction to get one of the same or better quality. Teams like Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) might release their captains ahead of the IPL 2025 and require a fresh one at the helm.

The search for a captain is always ideal in the mega-auction, and numerous captaincy candidates will be on sale this time. The priority will be getting someone who can be adept with their basic role and remain in the right headspace to lead the team prudently.

One such player might be Ravichandran Ashwin, who will likely be among many players in the IPL auction 2025. He was part of Rajasthan Royals (RR) and played a crucial role in the team’s success in three years.

Also Read: "That's the biggest...": Vikram Rathour rates Virat Kohli's best 'quality'

Why will Rajasthan Royals release Ravichandran Ashwin?

Rajasthan Royals acquired Ashwin at a hefty INR 5 crore and kept him for the previous cycle. However, they might release him due to the quality of other players; RR have plenty of T20 giants, who must be retained.

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Sanju Samson are sure retentions, whereas Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel are solid candidates. Yuzvendra Chahal and Trent Boult are top contenders in the bowling department, whereas Prasidh Krishna also presses a case for himself.

Telegram Group Join Now

That leaves no place for Ashwin; RR can’t even use RTM on him since they have several quality players to use it on. Further, his performances were only decent, and Ashwin didn’t do anything exaggerating to make a case, either.

If RR want to get Ashwin back, they must re-bid for him and include him at a reasonable price. He will be part of the auction process and go under the hammer.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s previous captaincy experience

Ravichandran Ashwin has previous experience captaining the league, for he led Punjab Kings (PBKS) during IPL 2018 and 2019. He did a decent job as a captain, especially in his maiden captaincy stint, even though his team lost the plot in the second half.

Further, he also leads in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) and his state side, which shows he has a knack for captaincy. His smart cricket brain has always been a talking point, depicting Ashwin as a solid captaincy material for any IPL side.

Maybe he overtries things sometimes, especially in this format, but Ashwin’s credentials are well documented. His experience playing in the league will also be handy for the side he leads.

R Ashwin breaks the shackles 💥



Rajasthan Royals 86/3 in the 13th over, what would be a good total from here 🤔



Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #RRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/veflibZtmP — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 15, 2024

Ashwin offers several things as a captain, including leadership quality and luring teams to splash the cash on him. It won’t be surprising if he leads one of the IPL units in IPL 2025.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.