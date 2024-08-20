"That's the biggest...": Vikram Rathour rates Virat Kohli's best 'quality'

The former India batting coach highlighted an example to describe Kohli's sheer talent.

Former India batting coach Vikram Rathour has heaped praises on Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli for his incredible skillset.

Rathour, who was in Rahul Dravid's support staff and a part of the India team during the T20 World Cup 2024 success earlier this year, highlighted an example to describe the former India skipper's sheer ability to adapt to different conditions.

One of the best batters in his generation, Kohli has time and again shown his versatility across formats.

During the 2016 season, Kohli scored the most number of runs in his career in a single Indian Premier League (IPL) season, amassing 973 runs at an impressive strike rate of 152.03 and a towering average of 81.08.

After the culmination of IPL, the Indian team travelled to the West Indies for a four-Test series which India won 2-0, where Kohli showed his talent in red-ball cricket.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Manish Pandey left fuming after umpires declare him out in Maharaja Trophy 2024

Vikram Rathour rates Virat Kohli's best 'quality'

In no time, Kohli shifted gears and got into Test mode, playing risk-free cricket to register a deft double ton in the first match itself.

Echoing on the same lines, Rathour said in a video on Taruwar Kohli's YouTube channel,

"Kohli scored 980 something, hit 40+ Sixes & 160 Strike rate in IPL. Immediately after that he went to West Indies & scored double hundred in first Test without playing a single shot in air. That's the biggest Quality Kohli has, his adaptability".

The 35-year-old will next feature in the upcoming home Test series against Bangladesh, slated to start on September 19. The series opener will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The BCCI has not yet revealed the squad for the two-match series. At present, Kohli is in London enjoying time with his family.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube