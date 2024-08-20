WATCH: Manish Pandey left fuming after umpires declare him out in Maharaja Trophy 2024

Manish Pandey didn't hold back and expressed his frustration to the umpire as he walked off to the dressing room.

Dynamic batter Manish Pandey, who is currently plying his trade in the ongoing Maharaja Trophy 2024, had an unwanted outburst during a match between Bengaluru Blasters and Hubli Tigers last night (August 19).

With just 24 runs required from 28 balls, Hubli Tigers' seasoned batter and skipper Manish Pandey faced bowler Kranthi Kumar. The 34-year-old attempted to create space for a shot through the off-side but the bowler cleverly followed him, limiting his room to connect with the ball.

It worked as Pandey subsequently missed the ball, and wicketkeeper Shivkumar Rakshith collected it low behind the stumps. Rakshith however felt that there was a nick and immediately appealed as the umpire wasted no time and swiftly raised his finger.

Visibly frustrated by the decision, Pandey approached the umpire, indicating that the ball had struck his back pad and not his bat. The square leg umpire quickly stepped in, diffusing the situation before it escalated further.

Check the video of the incident below.

Manish Pandey-led Hubli Tigers register comfortable win

Manish Pandey didn't hold back and expressed his frustration to the umpire as he walked off to the dressing room. Despite his team nearing victory, Pandey was visibly upset after being dismissed for only 6 runs off 12 balls.

In the ongoing Maharaja Trophy 2024 so far, Pandey has accumulated 61 runs across three matches. Nevertheless, his strike rate of 108.92 suggests that he is still searching for his best form.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Indians Star Can't Make India Comeback, Claims Ex-Pakistan Cricketer

Pandey's dismissal didn't impact the outcome of the game, as young talent Aneeshwar Gautam contributed a quick 14 runs off 8 balls, leading the Hubli Tigers to a comfortable win by 5 wickets in the end.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube