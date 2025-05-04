Riyan Parag’s 2-year-old Tweet Goes Viral After Hitting 6 Consecutive Sixes in an Over Against KKR in IPL 2025

Ahead of the IPL 2023 season, Parag had wished for a similar outcome

Rajasthan Royals (RR) stand-in skipper Riyan Parag went berserk during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

He slammed six consecutive sixes, five in the 13th over against Moeen Ali and the final one on the first ball of the 14th over by Varun Chakravarthy.

In the process, the Assam batter also completed his fifty and kept the Royals in hunt for a win.

Interestingly, ahead of the IPL 2023 season, Parag had wished for a similar outcome which eventually came true two seasons later in IPL 2025.

Check his old tweet below.

Hit 5 in an over and six off six balls. Incredible! https://t.co/xx1nevrkpa — Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) May 4, 2025

Speaking about the KKR vs RR match, the Royals were dealt an early blow in their chase of 207, reeling at 8 for 2 within the second over.

However, Riyan Parag, walking in at No.4, took over the onus on himself to rebuild the innings. He formed a crucial fifty-run stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal to pull the Royals back into the contest.

At the time of writing this report, the Royals scoreboard reads 163 for 6 in 15 overs with Shubham Dubey and Riyan Parag currently batting in the middle.

Given the current situation, the match seems to be headed down to the wire for a nail-biting finish. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side will need to churn out a win tonight to keep their playoff hopes alive as the Royals look to play spoilsport after already being out of the playoffs race.

KKR are currently placed seventh in the IPL 2025 points table (nine points) with four wins and one draw from 10 games.

