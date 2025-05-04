News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 4, 2025

Riyan Parag’s 2-year-old Tweet Goes Viral After Hitting 6 Consecutive Sixes in an Over Against KKR in IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Ahead of the IPL 2023 season, Parag had wished for a similar outcome

Rajasthan Royals (RR) stand-in skipper Riyan Parag went berserk during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

He slammed six consecutive sixes, five in the 13th over against Moeen Ali and the final one on the first ball of the 14th over by Varun Chakravarthy.

In the process, the Assam batter also completed his fifty and kept the Royals in hunt for a win.

Interestingly, ahead of the IPL 2023 season, Parag had wished for a similar outcome which eventually came true two seasons later in IPL 2025.

Check his old tweet below.

ALSO READ:

Riyan Parag playing spoilsport to KKR’s IPL 2025 playoffs ambitions

Speaking about the KKR vs RR match, the Royals were dealt an early blow in their chase of 207, reeling at 8 for 2 within the second over.

However, Riyan Parag, walking in at No.4, took over the onus on himself to rebuild the innings. He formed a crucial fifty-run stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal to pull the Royals back into the contest.

At the time of writing this report, the Royals scoreboard reads 163 for 6 in 15 overs with Shubham Dubey and Riyan Parag currently batting in the middle.

Given the current situation, the match seems to be headed down to the wire for a nail-biting finish. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side will need to churn out a win tonight to keep their playoff hopes alive as the Royals look to play spoilsport after already being out of the playoffs race.

KKR are currently placed seventh in the IPL 2025 points table (nine points) with four wins and one draw from 10 games.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
KKR vs RR
Rajasthan Royals
Riyan Parag

Related posts

'He Has Technical Flaws': Delhi Capitals Mentor's Scathing Remark on England Batter Who Pulled Out of IPL 2025

‘He Has Technical Flaws’: Delhi Capitals Mentor’s Scathing Remark on England Batter Who Pulled Out of IPL 2025

BCCI has banned him from participating in the IPL till 2027.
7:59 pm
Sreejita Sen
ravi bishnoi ipl 2025 lsg lucknow super giants

Is Ravi Bishnoi Playing In PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash?

The legspinner has claimed nine wickets from 10 games this season
8:16 pm
Samarnath Soory
Marcus Stoinis Punjab Kings PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025

Who Has Marcus Stoinis Replaced in Punjab Kings Playing XI for IPL 2025 Match Against LSG?

Marcus Stoinis returns to the Punjab Kings playing XI against Lucknow Super Giants.
7:54 pm
Vishnu PN
IPL 2025 Playoffs Chances Who Will Qualify ipl 2025 playoffs scenarios and What Each Team Needs

Who Will Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs? Chances, Points Table, Scenarios, and Qualification Paths

7:35 pm
CX Staff Writer
andre russell kkr kolkata knight riders ipl 2025 kkr vs rr dre-russ

‘Still feeling like 27’ – Andre Russell Opens Up On Being Questioned About Age and Fitness After Scoring Unbeaten Fifty Against Rajasthan Royals

Andre Russell has scored 129 runs from 11 matches in IPL 2025 at a strike rate of 161
6:52 pm
Samarnath Soory
'If the Brain is Still Ticking': Former IPL-winning Skipper Criticises MS Dhoni's Captaincy During RCB vs CSK in IPL 2025

‘If the Brain is Still Ticking’: Former IPL-winning Skipper Criticises MS Dhoni’s Captaincy During RCB vs CSK in IPL 2025

CSK lost the match narrowly by two runs.
6:22 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.