Rohan Kunnummal Boosts IPL 2026 Auction Stocks With Explosive Ton in SMAT 2025-26; Sanju Samson Stakes India T20I Opener Claim

India opener Sanju Samson and his state team opening partner Rohan Kunnummal forged a stupendous partnership for the first wicket stand as Kerala thrashed Odisha in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025-26 campaign opener by 10 wickets in Lucknow on Wednesday, November 26.

Rohan Kunnummal Hits Rapid Hundred To Raise IPL 2026 Stocks

Rohan Kunnummal was the standout performer with a blistering 121 off just 60 balls, laced with 10 fours and 10 sixes, boasting a scintillating strike rate of 201.66. The 27-year-old’s aggressive and fearless batting style was on full display, demolishing Odisha’s bowling in the chase.

His consistent performances and ability to dominate bowling attacks have made him one of the most coveted Indian domestic openers. Kunnummal has played 34 matches and amassed 1,136 runs at an average of 39.17 and a strike rate of 137.36, including two centuries and six half-centuries.

With the IPL 2026 mini auction on the horizon, Kunnummal is expected to attract strong interest from multiple franchises looking to strengthen their top order with an explosive and dependable Indian talent.

Sanju Samson Builds Momentum as He Eyes India T20I Opener Spot in IND vs SA

Sanju Samson announced his arrival to India’s domestic T20I competition in style, with a well-compiled 51 off 41 balls, laced with six fours and a six at a strike rate of 124.39. This innings comes at a crucial juncture as Samson looks to solidify his spot as an opener ahead of the upcoming IND vs SA T20I series, starting next month.

With Shubman Gill sidelined due to a neck spasm injury sustained during the IND vs SA Test matches, Samson’s chances of leading the opening charge for India have increased significantly. After being dropped from the playing XI in the last two T20Is against Australia, this timely fifty for Kerala will boost his credentials as a reliable opener who can anchor innings and deliver under pressure. Samson’s versatility as a wicket-keeper batter and his proven partnership with Abhishek Sharma at the top make him a likely candidate to regain his place in India’s T20I setup.

