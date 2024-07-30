Will Rohit Sharma leave Mumbai Indians before IPL 2025 Mega Auction? Watch to Know!

Mumbai Indians are going to face significant challenges in retaining Rohit Sharma for IPL 2025. They stripped him off captaincy last season and made Hardik Pandya the captain. That caused a lot of stir, both among fans and the players. Rohit also led India to win the T20 World Cup 2024 Trophy last month and performed pretty well with the bat. Now it's completely up to Rohit whether he wants to stay with MI in IPL 2025 but there are a lot of other challenges also. We have talked about those challenges in the video below and have also revealed what's the future going to be like for Rohit and MI. Watch the video right until the end so that you don't miss out on important details.

