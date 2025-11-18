RR Owner Reveals Why Sanju Samson Parted Ways With Rajasthan Royals Ahead Of IPL 2026

The Rajasthan Royals experienced one of their worst seasons in IPL 2025.

The trade between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) involving Ravindra Jadeja and Sanju Samson will go down as one of the biggest trades in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Though the trade was carried through due to practical reasons, it had its emotional weightage in the hearts of the fans for both franchises.

The man at the helm of it all at the Rajasthan Royals, Manoj Badale, expressed many aspects of the trade and the situation surrounding the franchise after it has been in the headlines for more than a month. Though it seemed as if the franchise was in a dark phase, Badale was expressive enough to open the lid in the direction of what was actually happening inside the four walls of the franchise.

When asked about the Sanju Samson trade, the Rajasthan Royals owner said that it was Samson who came to the management expressing his intentions to move on. Badale further revealed that he former RR skipper was drained of his emotional capital that he had put into the franchise over the past years, and was looking for a change. The management had no option but to respect what one of their most loyal players was feeling.

“When he [Sanju Samson] says, ‘Sir, I want to move on, I’m emotionally drained; I almost care too much and I feel like I need a fresh chapter’, when he asks that, you have to listen” said Manoj Badale.

How the Sanju Samson Trade Went Through

After Sanju Samson expressed his desire to be released from the franchise, the Rajasthan Royals management respected his decision. The RR owner also communicated to him that they would coordinate and look for a prospect for Samson, but he also made it very clear that they would go ahead only if it was a player deal.

Moreover, Badale was very open in terms of his communication with Samson, and stated that the trade would only go through if it made the franchise as strong or stronger than it was at the time of the discussion. Badale expressed that Sanju Samson was kind enough to accept the terms of the RR management.

The 57-year-old RR owner further described that none of his colleagues or even himself tried to talk Samson out of the decision. Badale opined that it was completely his decision to leave, and the franchise respected the fact that he was honest enough to express what he wanted. Though the franchise will miss him in 2026, the owner was clear enough to have his eyes on what the future holds. He stated his belief that the Royals will have a better season than the previous one.

After the retention and release lists were rolled out by the franchise on November 15, the champions of the maiden IPL season will now have all their attention at the auction on December 16. Badale stated that the management would be announcing the skipper for the next season after the auction, and do not wish to hurry about the decision, considering there are as many as five prospective candidates.

“The man Sanju Samson is so authentic, we just respected his desire. But we were clear with him that we would only satisfy that desire if it made the franchise as strong or stronger”, concluded Badale.

