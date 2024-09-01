Rajasthan Royals to make a tough decision by releasing their star middle-order batter

Rajasthan Royals (RR) were unique in several ways in the previous IPL cycle, for their strategy varied from general tactics used by teams in the league.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) were unique in several ways in the previous IPL cycle, for their strategy varied from general tactics used by teams in the league. They bought a specific set of players for each role and used them precisely, which worked for the team consistently.

Consequently, RR were among the most consistent teams in the last cycle and qualified twice in three attempts. Even in the 2023 edition when they didn’t qualify, RR were close to qualifying and remained a few wins away from going through the next stage.

They had a plethora of match-winners in their squad in local and overseas categories. One such player was Shimron Hetmyer, who did exceptionally well in a relatively new role and became a vital asset of the middle order.

He batted at No.5 or below in the position and aced his job to emerge as one of the best middle and lower middle-order batters in the competition. Due to his presence, other batters around him could do their job without caring too much, for Hetmyer provided much-needed flexibility and stability to RR’s batting unit.

Why will Rajasthan Royals leave Shimron Hetmyer?

While Rajasthan Royals might not want to, they will be tempted to leave Shimron Hetmyer due to the availability of other players. Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, and Riyan Parag look like certain retentions, whereas Dhruv Jurel, Yuzvendra Chahal and Trent Boult will present a strong case.

That, unfortunately, leaves no space for Shimron Hetmyer. Even while using RTM, RR must be tempted to use it on one of the above players since they have a better value overall.

The only way to get Hetmyer back is if they make a bold move by letting all three uncertain retentions go and use RTM on the Caribbean batter. But that’s unlikely to happen, given that Jurel and Chahal are better in their roles and offer multi-value.

If teams are allowed two RTMs, Hetmyer will still not make a case. Hence, RR should re-bid for the southpaw and get him by winning the bidding war.

The value of Shimron Hetmyer

Shimron Hetmyer will be among the most sought-after players in the IPL 2025 auction because of his role. Hetmyer has shown ample consistency and expertise to nail comparatively harder entry positions.

His ability to hit pace has been a standout feature - he has struck at 172.48 and has a balls-per-boundary ratio of 4.39 in IPL since 2023. That means Hetmyer can bat anywhere at No.5 or below, making him a gun death-overs batter.

Such roles are among the hardest for batters to execute, and several specialists falter in the league. That Hetmyer has done it better than most other batters makes him a solid prospect and a popular pick.

He will fetch a massive sum in the IPL 2025 auction, and several teams will go after him. Rajasthan Royals must feel hard done by, but they will have no option but to let him go in the auction arena.

