Uncapped CSK star to fetch big amount again in IPL 2025 auction

While Chennai Super Kings (CSK) mostly invest in experienced players, recent years have seen them get a few quality young Indian and overseas talent. The major reason for the change in strategy was an ageing side, most of whom retired by the second-last cycle.

Even those who continued for another cycle were at the end of their career, which tempted the team to get some new faces in the side. For instance, Ambati Rayudu retired after IPL 2023, whereas MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, and Ajinkya Rahane are also on the wrong side of the 40s.

Hence, the inclusion of Rachin Ravindra, Aravelly Avanish, and Shaik Rasheed was understandable in the previous few auctions. However, one signing that surprised everyone was Sameer Rizvi, who joined CSK at a whopping INR 8.40 crore ahead of IPL 2024.

Generally, CSK don’t invest such a massive amount in any player, especially inexperienced and young ones. But such is the talent of Sameer that even CSK were tempted to break the bank in the auction.

Why will Chennai Super Kings leave Sameer Rizvi?

In short, Chennai Super Kings have better options to retain as of now. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, and Matheesha Pathirana look like certain retentions, whereas Mustafizur Rahman and Devon Conway will also press a strong case.

Not to forget MS Dhoni might also be in contention if he decides to continue, even though there’s no confirmation about his future. Hence, Sameer Rizvi doesn’t find a place if teams are allowed only four retentions.

Further, a few reports suggest CSK want to retain Dhoni as an uncapped player, which would mean Sameer can’t be retained in this category, either. The only way to get him back is using RTM, but CSK have several other better options to use it on.

Maybe if Dhoni doesn’t get retained as an uncapped player, Sameer can come in since other uncapped options are not better than him. It will be interesting to see how CSK plan their next cycle, but they should keep everything in mind before making any decision.

Sameer Rizvi - a hot pick in IPL 2025 auction

Needless to say, Sameer Rizvi will repeat the bidding war of the previous IPL auction and be a hot pick for this edition as well. Such players are generational, and talent galore every time he comes in to bat, irrespective of the competition.

Sameer is a terrific player of spin and gets compared with Suresh Raina, making him an asset for the middle overs. Teams get a spin basher without wasting their overseas quota, and Sameer can be flexible with his batting position.

Additionally, he is only 20, currently, making him a long-term investment for any IPL side. A middle-order batter who can take on pacers and serve for years to come is a set deal - something teams hunt for in mega auctions.

That means Sameer Rizvi will again be in high demand, and teams who will be searching for a spin basher will go after him. A big amount for the Meerut-born batter is well on cards.

