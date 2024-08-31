Youngster Priyansh Arya smashes six sixes in an over in Delhi Premier League to grab eyeballs ahead of IPL 2025 auction

Priyansh Arya hit six sixes in an over during the 12th set of the first innings between South Delhi Superstarz and North Delhi Strikers in Delhi.

His first maximum came by using his feet off a fuller-length delivery wide outside the off-stump line over the long-off region. His second shot was stand and deliver over the long-on region with sheer power, and the connection on this shot was better than the previous one.

For his third maximum, Priyansh again used his feet and hit down the ground, showing impressive power again. Manan bowled one slightly shorter, but the batter was ready for it; he just stood tall and powered it high in the air, and the ball also travelled a long distance.

The bowler then tried to go fuller, but the batter just took his front foot across and again muscled it down the ground for the fifth consecutive maximum. On the final delivery, Priyansh covered the stumps and used all his power to hit over the long-off region, and the ball just got enough distance and height to cross the fielder, making it six consecutive sixes.

Priyansh Arya scored 120 runs in 50 balls against North Delhi Strikers

Priyansh Arya wreaked havoc against North Delhi Strikers, scoring 120 runs in just 50 deliveries, including ten boundaries and as many maximums. He was unstoppable, as has been the case throughout the campaign and formed a massive partnership with captain Ayush Badoni.

The duo were involved in a whopping 286-run partnership, the highest-ever for any wicket in T20 cricket. Ayush did even better than Priyansh and scored 165 runs in 55 balls, with the help of eight fours and 19 sixes.

The IPL franchises and their scouts would have a keen eye on the batting shows by Priyansh. His boundary-hitting abilities have been a glaring expertise in his batting returns.

He has been the leading run-scorer of the season and will look to extend his form. An IPL gig ahead of IPL 2025 can’t be ruled out.

