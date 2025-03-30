RR vs CSK Playing 11: Expected Combinations, Impact Players and Likely Batting Order for Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 Match 

Chennai Super Kings might make one change in their lineup.

Match No. 11 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

Rajasthan Royals are struggling at the bottom of the table after back-to-back losses. In their last match, Rajasthan Royals lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets after scoring only 155 runs, which was not enough to defend.

Chennai Super Kings also suffered a big defeat, losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 50 runs. Noor Ahmad took three wickets, but the other bowlers struggled. Noor Ahmad picked up three wickets, but the rest of the bowlers struggled. In chase, they lost three wickets early and could not recover.

RR vs CSK Playing 11

RR might stick with the same playing XI, while CSK could make one change in their lineup.

Rajasthan Royals Playing 11

Rajasthan Royals might keep the same playing XI despite losing their first two matches. Sanju Samson is expected to step away from wicketkeeping and captaincy duties and play as an impact player.

RR XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag (c), Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma

Impact Players: Kunal Singh Rathore, Sanju Samson, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka.

ALSO READ: RR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

RR Batting Order:

Openers: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (likely impact player)

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (likely impact player) No.3: Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag Middle-order: Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga

Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga Lower-order: Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma

ALSO READ: Top Captaincy Picks for RR vs CHE

Chennai Super Kings Playing 11

Chennai Super Kings might make one change in their lineup, with Vijay Shankar possibly replacing Deepak Hooda, who is not in good form.

CSK XI: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Players: Matheesha Pathirana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed

ALSO READ: RR vs CHE Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips

CSK Batting Order:

Openers: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi

Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi No.3: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad Middle-order: Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja

Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja Lower-order: MS Dhoni, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana (likely impact player)

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.