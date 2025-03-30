News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
RR vs CSK Playing 11 IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 30, 2025

RR vs CSK Playing 11: Expected Combinations, Impact Players and Likely Batting Order for Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 Match 

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Chennai Super Kings might make one change in their lineup.

RR vs CSK Playing 11 IPL 2025

Match No. 11 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

Rajasthan Royals are struggling at the bottom of the table after back-to-back losses. In their last match, Rajasthan Royals lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets after scoring only 155 runs, which was not enough to defend.

Chennai Super Kings also suffered a big defeat, losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 50 runs. Noor Ahmad took three wickets, but the other bowlers struggled. Noor Ahmad picked up three wickets, but the rest of the bowlers struggled. In chase, they lost three wickets early and could not recover.

RR vs CSK Playing 11

RR might stick with the same playing XI, while CSK could make one change in their lineup.

Rajasthan Royals Playing 11

Rajasthan Royals might keep the same playing XI despite losing their first two matches. Sanju Samson is expected to step away from wicketkeeping and captaincy duties and play as an impact player.

RR XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag (c), Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma

Impact Players: Kunal Singh Rathore, Sanju Samson, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka.

ALSO READ: RR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

RR Batting Order:

  • Openers: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (likely impact player)
  • No.3: Riyan Parag
  • Middle-order: Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga
  • Lower-order: Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma

ALSO READ: Top Captaincy Picks for RR vs CHE

Chennai Super Kings Playing 11

Chennai Super Kings might make one change in their lineup, with Vijay Shankar possibly replacing Deepak Hooda, who is not in good form.

CSK XI: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Players: Matheesha Pathirana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed

ALSO READ: RR vs CHE Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips

CSK Batting Order:

  • Openers: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi
  • No.3: Ruturaj Gaikwad
  • Middle-order: Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja
  • Lower-order: MS Dhoni, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana (likely impact player)

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2025
Rajasthan Royals
RR vs CSK

Related posts

3 Changes Mumbai Indians Could Make IPL 2025

3 Changes Mumbai Indians Could Make After Loss to Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians will host Kolkata Knight Riders in their next IPL 2025 fixture on Monday.
2:05 pm
Sandip Pawar
DC vs SRH Playing 11 IPL 2025

DC vs SRH Playing 11: Expected Combinations, Impact Players and Likely Batting Order for Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Match 

KL Rahul has returned to the Delhi Capitals squad and will go straight into the playing XI.
12:52 pm
Sagar Paul
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opened their account in the last game by defeating Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati.

KKR Playing XI Set To See a Change to Overseas Player Group for Mumbai Indians Clash in IPL 2025

Spencer Johnson has been mighty expensive in both games.
12:36 pm
Darpan Jain
Gujarat Titans (GT) opened their account in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 by defeating Mumbai Indians (MI) in Ahmedabad last night.

How Gujarat Titans Trapped Mumbai Indians With Unknown Pitch Twist in IPL 2025

Parthiv Patel, GT’s batting coach, revealed how adeptly his team used the surface to outclass MI.
12:36 pm
Darpan Jain
Will Hardik Pandya Be Banned For Another Game After Slow Over Rate in GT vs MI IPL 2025 Clash

Will Hardik Pandya Be Banned For Another Game After Slow Over Rate in GT vs MI IPL 2025 Clash

The BCCI has updated the rules for the upcoming IPL season.
9:36 am
Sagar Paul
Rahul Dravid backs Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag at No.3 for IPL 2025

‘More He Bats, The Better’ – Rahul Dravid Hails Rajasthan Royals Star as ‘One of Their Best’ in IPL 2025

8:45 am
CX Staff Writer
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.