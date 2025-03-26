RR vs KKR Playing 11: Expected Combinations, Impact Players and Likely Batting Order for Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Match

Sanju Samson will once again play as an impact player

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will play against each other in the match No. 6 of IPL 2025 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Both teams lost their first match and will be looking for their first win.

RR lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 44 runs in their opening game. Their bowlers struggled, conceding 286 runs in 20 overs. Sanju Samson (66 off 37) and Dhruv Jurel (70 off 35), along with Hetmyer (42) and Shubham Dubey (34), tried their best, but the target was too big to chase.

On the other hand, defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders had a tough start, losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets. Ajinkya Rahane scored 56 off 31 balls, while Sunil Narine made 44 off 26, but their middle order and bowlers couldn’t perform well.

RR vs KKR Playing 11

Both teams lost their first match, but they will likely stick with the same players and combinations since it’s still early days in the tournament.

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals will likely stick with the same playing XI since their batters performed well, even though the bowlers struggled. Sanju Samson is still recovering from a finger injury, so he will once again play as an impact player.

RR XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Impact Players: Sanju Samson, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka

RR Batting Order:

Openers: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (impact player)

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (impact player) No.3: Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag Middle-order: Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey

Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey Lower-order: Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders are expected to stick with their playing XI, as the team looks strong on paper. Despite losing their first match, they will rely on this lineup for the upcoming game.

KKR XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Impact Players: Anrich Nortje, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia

KKR Batting Order:

Openers: Quinton de Kock, Sunil Narine

Quinton de Kock, Sunil Narine No.3: Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane Middle Order: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh Lower Order: Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora (impact player)

