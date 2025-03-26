RR vs KKR Playing 11: Expected Combinations, Impact Players and Likely Batting Order for Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Match

Sanju Samson will once again play as an impact player
Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will play against each other in the match No. 6 of IPL 2025 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Both teams lost their first match and will be looking for their first win.
RR lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 44 runs in their opening game. Their bowlers struggled, conceding 286 runs in 20 overs. Sanju Samson (66 off 37) and Dhruv Jurel (70 off 35), along with Hetmyer (42) and Shubham Dubey (34), tried their best, but the target was too big to chase.
On the other hand, defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders had a tough start, losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets. Ajinkya Rahane scored 56 off 31 balls, while Sunil Narine made 44 off 26, but their middle order and bowlers couldn’t perform well.
Both teams lost their first match, but they will likely stick with the same players and combinations since it’s still early days in the tournament.
Rajasthan Royals will likely stick with the same playing XI since their batters performed well, even though the bowlers struggled. Sanju Samson is still recovering from a finger injury, so he will once again play as an impact player.
RR XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Impact Players: Sanju Samson, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka
Kolkata Knight Riders are expected to stick with their playing XI, as the team looks strong on paper. Despite losing their first match, they will rely on this lineup for the upcoming game.
KKR XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
Impact Players: Anrich Nortje, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia
