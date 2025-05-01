News
RR vs MI Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 1, 2025

RR vs MI Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Today IPL 2025 Match

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Both teams are likely to stick with the same playing eleven as they are coming off a win in their last match.

RR vs MI Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

Match No. 50 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) won their last match against Gujarat Titans by eight wickets. They have won only three out of the ten matches they have played so far. If they win this match, they will still have a mathematical chance to stay in the playoffs race. But if they lose, they will be officially knocked out.

Mumbai Indians have won five matches in a row, with their latest victory coming against Lucknow Super Giants by 54 runs. With six wins from ten matches, they are now getting closer to securing a spot in the playoffs.

RR vs MI Playing 11 Today

Both teams are likely to stick with the same playing eleven as they are coming off a win in their last match.

Rajasthan Royals Playing 11

It looks like Sanju Samson might miss this match too as he is still recovering from his injury, so Rajasthan Royals are likely to go with the same team that played in their last match.

RR XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak

Impact Players: Shubham Dubey, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Tushar Deshpande, Kunal Singh Rathore

ALSO READ: RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction

RR Batting Order:

Openers: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi
No.3: Riyan Parag
Middle-order: Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey (likely impact player)
Lower-order: Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak

ALSO READ: Top Captaincy Picks for RR vs MI

Mumbai Indians Playing 11

Mumbai Indians brought in Karn Sharma and Corbin Bosch in the last match, and they are expected to go with the same team for this match as well.

MI XI: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma

Impact Players: Jasprit Bumrah, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz, Reece Topley

ALSO READ: RR vs MI Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips

MI Batting Order:

Openers: Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma
No.3: Will Jacks
Middle-order: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir
Lower-order: Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah (likely impact player)

IPL 2025
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
RR vs MI

