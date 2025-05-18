News
RR vs PBKS Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match
indian-premier-league-ipl

RR vs PBKS Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Today IPL 2025 Match

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: May 18, 2025 - 3 min read

Both teams are likely to make a few changes to their playing XIs for this match.

RR vs PBKS Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

Match No. 59 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. We discuss the RR vs PBKS Playing 11 and batting order here.

Rajasthan Royals have managed just three wins from 12 matches, suffering nine losses. With only six points, they are already out of the playoff race.

Punjab Kings’ previous match against Delhi Capitals was stopped midway. It was eventually abandoned due to the rising tensions between India and Pakistan. The situation also caused a temporary suspension of the tournament. As per the revised schedule, that game will be replayed later. For now, PBKS will shift their focus to their upcoming clash against Rajasthan Royals.

PBKS have 15 points from 11 matches so far, with seven wins, three losses, and one no result. They need just one more win to officially secure a spot in the playoffs.

RR vs PBKS Playing 11 Today

Both teams are likely to make a few changes to their playing XIs for this match.

Rajasthan Royals Playing 11

According to reports, Rajasthan Royals will miss the services of Jofra Archer and Shimron Hetmyer for the rest of the season, as both have opted not to return to India. Sanju Samson is also doubtful for the next game as he is still recovering from an injury. This situation could open the door for Lhuan-dre Pretorius to make his debut, having joined the squad as a replacement for the injured Nitish Rana.

RR XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Riyan Parag (c), Kunal Singh Rathore, Dhruv Jurel (w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Akash Madhwal

Impact Players: Kumar Kartikeya, Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma

ALSO READ: RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

RR Batting Order:

Openers: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi
No.3: Lhuan dre Pretorius
Middle-order: Riyan Parag, Kunal Singh Rathore, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shubham Dubey (likely impact player)
Lower-order: Wanindu Hasaranga, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Akash Madhwal

ALSO READ: Top Captaincy Picks for RR vs PBKS

Punjab Kings Playing 11

Punjab Kings could be forced to make changes to their playing XI, as Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis are expected to arrive in India only after this match. Their absence means PBKS will need to adjust their team combination once again.

PBKS XI: Prabhsimran Singh (w), Priyansh Arya, Mitchell Owen, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Players: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Musheer Khan, Yash Thakur

ALSO READ: RR vs PBKS Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips

PBKS Batting Order:

Openers: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya
No.3: Shreyas Iyer
Middle-order: Mitchell Owen, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge
Lower-order: Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar (likely impact player)

IPL 2025
Punjab Kings
Rajasthan Royals
RR vs PBKS
