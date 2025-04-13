RR vs RCB Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Today IPL 2025 Match

RCB are likely to go with the same team.

Match no. 28 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals couldn’t do well in their last game and lost to Gujarat Titans by 58 runs. They have played five matches so far, out of which they have won two and lost three.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru also faced a defeat in their last match against Delhi Capitals by six wickets. They have won three games and lost two in their five matches this season.

RR vs RCB Playing 11 Today

Both teams are coming into this match after losing their previous game. However, RR might make a change in their playing XI, while RCB are likely to go with the same team.

Rajasthan Royals Playing 11

Sanju Samson gave an update on Wanindu Hasaranga, saying he is back with the squad after missing the last match due to personal reasons. So, RR might bring him back into the playing XI in place of Fazalhaq Farooqi.

RR XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma

Impact Players: Kunal Singh Rathore, Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal

RR Batting Order:

Openers: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson

No.3: Nitish Rana

Middle-order: Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey (likely impact player)

Lower-order: Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11

Although RCB lost their last match, they are expected to stick with the same playing XI that has worked well for them so far.

RCB XI: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Impact Players: Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh

RCB Batting Order:

Openers: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli

No.3: Devdutt Padikkal

Middle-order: Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Krunal Pandya, Tim David

Lower-order: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma (likely impact player)

