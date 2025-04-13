Top Captaincy Picks for RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 28 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match no. 28 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The contest will take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

RR lost their last match against Gujarat Titans (GT) by 58 runs. They have played five matches so far, winning two and losing three.

RCB lost their last match against Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets. They have played five matches so far, winning three and losing two.

RR vs RCB IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Virat Kohli (RCB)

Virat Kohli has scored 186 runs in five matches so far.

He has hit two half-centuries in the tournament.

Apart from the fifties, he also has a 30-plus and a 20-plus score.

He has been consistent and can be a strong option for captain.

Jofra Archer (RR)

Jofra Archer has returned to form with five wickets in his last three matches.

He has taken at least one wicket in the powerplay in each of those three games.

He can be a good choice for captain or vice-captain in fantasy teams.

Rajat Patidar (RCB)

Rajat Patidar has scored 186 runs in five matches so far.

He has hit two half-centuries in the tournament.

He also scored 34 and 25 in two other innings. His strike rate has been impressive at 161.73.

He can be a good option for captaincy in fantasy teams.

ALSO READ:

RR vs RCB IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been picked by only 42.38% of fantasy users.

He has taken five wickets in four matches so far.

He took two wickets in his most recent game.

He has picked up at least one wicket in every match, showing consistent form.

Maheesh Theekshana (RR)

Maheesh Theekshana can be a good differential pick for this match.

He has been selected by only 31.16% of fantasy users.

He has taken six wickets in five matches so far.

Four of those wickets have come in his last two matches, showing good recent form.

RR vs RCB IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Shubham Dubey (RR)

Shubham Dubey can be avoided for this match.

RR vs RCB IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.