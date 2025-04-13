News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Top Captaincy Picks for RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: April 13, 2025

Top Captaincy Picks for RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 28 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Top Captaincy Picks for RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match no. 28 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The contest will take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

RR lost their last match against Gujarat Titans (GT) by 58 runs. They have played five matches so far, winning two and losing three.

RCB lost their last match against Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets. They have played five matches so far, winning three and losing two.

RR vs RCB IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Virat Kohli (RCB)

  • Virat Kohli has scored 186 runs in five matches so far.
  • He has hit two half-centuries in the tournament.
  • Apart from the fifties, he also has a 30-plus and a 20-plus score.
  • He has been consistent and can be a strong option for captain.

Jofra Archer (RR)

  • Jofra Archer has returned to form with five wickets in his last three matches.
  • He has taken at least one wicket in the powerplay in each of those three games.
  • He can be a good choice for captain or vice-captain in fantasy teams.

Rajat Patidar (RCB)

  • Rajat Patidar has scored 186 runs in five matches so far.
  • He has hit two half-centuries in the tournament.
  • He also scored 34 and 25 in two other innings. His strike rate has been impressive at 161.73.
  • He can be a good option for captaincy in fantasy teams.

ALSO READ:

RR vs RCB IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB)

  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been picked by only 42.38% of fantasy users.
  • He has taken five wickets in four matches so far.
  • He took two wickets in his most recent game.
  • He has picked up at least one wicket in every match, showing consistent form.

Maheesh Theekshana (RR)

  • Maheesh Theekshana can be a good differential pick for this match.
  • He has been selected by only 31.16% of fantasy users.
  • He has taken six wickets in five matches so far.
  • Four of those wickets have come in his last two matches, showing good recent form.

RR vs RCB IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Shubham Dubey (RR)

  • Shubham Dubey can be avoided for this match.

RR vs RCB IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Fantasy Cricket
Fantasy Cricket Team
Fantasy Cricket Tips
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction
Top Captaincy Picks for RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Related posts

KAR vs MUL Dream11 Prediction

KAR vs MUL Dream11 Prediction Today Match 3 Playing XI: PSL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips,Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

4:01 pm
Sagar Paul
PES vs QUE Dream11 Prediction

PES vs QUE Dream11 Prediction Today Match 2 Playing XI: PSL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips,Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

3:52 pm
Sagar Paul
SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: While Sunrisers Hyderabad have been inconsistent, they have a home advantage, so they should win.

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today Match 27 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

2:01 pm
Darpan Jain
Top Captaincy Picks for SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 M27

Top Captaincy Picks for SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 27 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Last season’s runners-up are now languishing at the bottom of the points table.
12:11 pm
Disha Asrani
LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction: GT have most bases covered and have been playing good cricket, so they should win.

LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today Match 26 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

3:12 pm
Darpan Jain
Top Captaincy Picks for LSG vs GT IPL 2025 M26

Top Captaincy Picks for LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 26 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

The clash will unfold at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
9:23 am
Disha Asrani
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.