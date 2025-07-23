News
rumours-of-big-trade-between-mumbai-indians-and-lsg-re-surface-for-nicholas-pooran-after-massive-sa20-scoop-ahead-of-ipl-2026-auction
indian-premier-league-ipl

Rumours Of Big Trade Between Mumbai Indians And LSG Re-Surface After Massive SA20 Scoop Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: July 23, 2025
2 min read

There have been rumours about a big trade between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants for a key player ahead of IPL 2026.

rumours-of-big-trade-between-mumbai-indians-and-lsg-re-surface-for-nicholas-pooran-after-massive-sa20-scoop-ahead-of-ipl-2026-auction

Rumours of a huge trade between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran have resurfaced ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

This comes after ESPNCricinfo reported that Mumbai Indians Cape Town (MI Cape Town) had pre-signed Pooran from Durban Super Giants (DSG) ahead of the SA20 2026 auction.

In the IPL, Pooran has been playing for Lucknow Super Giants since the 2023 season. He had an excellent season in IPL 2025, scoring 524 runs from 14 matches at a strike-rate of 196.25, and that included five half-centuries.

The 29-year-old had joined Durban Super Giants ahead of the SA20 2024 season and was a wildcard pick. He, however, played just three matches that season, scoring 86 runs at a strike-rate of 159.26 that included a half-century.

Nicholas Pooran’s association with Mumbai Indians

Should Mumbai Indians complete a trade deal for Pooran ahead of IPL 2026, it won’t be the first time that he will be associated with the MI franchise. He had left the SA20 to join MI Emirates in the International League T20 tournament. He would help MI Emirates clinch their first and only ILT20 title so far.

Pooran played an unbeaten knock of 57 in the final, a knock that helped MI Emirates post 208/3 after being put to bat first. MI Emirates successfully defended the title as they restricted Dubai Capitals to a total of 163/7.

ALSO READ:

Overall, Pooran had an excellent season with MI Emirates, scoring 354 runs from 10 matches at a strike-rate of 170.19 and was the second highest run-getter that season.

When Nicholas Pooran led MI New York to MLC title

The Trinidad-born cricketer has also played for MI New York in the Major League Cricket (MLC) tournament since the 2023 season.

He was the captain of the franchise in the recently-concluded 2025 season of Major League Cricket and led them to the title as they defeated Washington Freedom in the final. Pooran finished the season with 360 runs from 13 matches, including two fifties and one century.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
Durban Super Giants
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 Auction
Lucknow Super Giants
MI Cape Town
Mumbai Indians
Nicholas Pooran
SA20
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

