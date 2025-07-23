Full SA20 2026 Retentions And Signings — SRH Franchise Icon Asks For Release, Mumbai Indians Franchise Release CSK Star, Signs LSG Hero

The SA20 retentions list for the 2026 season is out, and it comes with some big surprises and bold calls by franchises. From Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s captain Aiden Markram opting to go into the auction, to Mumbai Indians-owned MI Cape Town releasing Dewald Brevis and signing Nicholas Pooran, the pre-auction moves offer a glimpse into strategic shake-ups across the IPL-owned teams in South Africa’s premier T20 league.

As the SA20 2026 auction approaches, franchises have finalized their retentions and pre-signings under a revised policy that allows only six retained or pre-signed players, the lowest since the tournament’s inception. With the salary cap increased to Rand 41 million and 72 of 102 total squad spots up for grabs, this will be the league’s most significant auction yet.

Aiden Markram Goes To SA20 Auction Pool

The biggest headline among the SA20 retentions news is Aiden Markram’s decision to skip retention and head straight to the auction. The long-time captain of Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Markram led the franchise to back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024 and a runner-up finish in 2025. He’s also the team’s highest all-time run-scorer.

Despite his central role and close ties with the broader Sunrisers (SRH) franchise ecosystem, Markram has chosen to test the auction waters. Sunrisers Eastern Cape, however, have the right-to-match (RTM) option available and could still bring him back if bidding goes beyond expected limits.

This move shakes up the SA20 2026 retentions table and opens the door for other franchises to go after one of the most consistent batters in the league.

CSK Franchise Eyes Dewald Brevis Across Leagues

Another major talking point in the SA20 retentions 2026 window is MI Cape Town’s decision to release Dewald Brevis, who has long been considered a franchise cornerstone. Brevis, who joined Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as a replacement player during IPL 2025, now becomes a hot prospect across leagues owned by the Super Kings brand.

Reports suggest Johannesburg Super Kings, CSK’s SA20 team, are keen on acquiring Brevis at the upcoming auction. There’s also speculation that CSK’s MLC outfit, Texas Super Kings, might look to add Brevis to their lineup in 2026. The franchise handle dropped hints of a wildcard signing that is not yet listed and speculation is that it is Brevis, who might not go to the auction pool.

His release signals Mumbai’s intent to revamp their squad, while CSK may be planning a full-on multi-league acquisition strategy for the young South African.

Mumbai Indians Sign Nicholas Pooran In A Major Hint At Trade Before IPL 2026 Auction

While MI Cape Town released Brevis, they pulled off a major pre-signing by roping in Nicholas Pooran from Durban’s Super Giants. Pooran is a key player for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL and was an integral part of the Durban setup.

The SA20 retentions list now has Pooran wearing MI blue, and that raises questions about potential IPL trades. While a trade as big as Pooran won’t be new for Mumbai Indians as they closed the Hardik Pandya deal couple of seasons ago, it would be massive in the IPL context if it happens. Rumours on a possible trade between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the IPL 2026 auction have floated around, although there has been no confirmed reports yet.

With MI possibly eyeing a keeper-batter, Pooran’s cross-league signing might serve as a soft signal of future movement in the IPL transfer window, even if not in the present cycle.

His presence alongside Rashid Khan, Trent Boult, and Kagiso Rabada gives MI Cape Town one of the strongest overseas cores in SA20 2026.

CSK Hint At Interest in Faf du Plessis and Donovan Ferreira

The SA20 2026 retentions also confirmed that Faf du Plessis and Donovan Ferreira will stay with Johannesburg Super Kings. Both players have close links to the CSK ecosystem — Du Plessis is a CSK legend and Ferreira has been a rising T20 asset across leagues. Notably, CSK sister franchises own these players across SA20 and MLC, but do not yet have them in the IPL with both players at Delhi Capitals.

CSK’s interest in bringing Faf back in some form, whether in the IPL or via affiliated leagues, remains strong, especially as they eye more leadership in the team post-MS Dhoni, even if not in a captaincy position. Ferreira, meanwhile, continues to be groomed as a utility option in multiple roles.

Their retention reinforces CSK’s strategy of building cohesive units across all franchise arms.

Full List of SA20 Retentions

Below is the team-wise breakdown of SA20 2026 retentions, pre-signings, and wildcard picks:

MI Cape Town

Retained : Trent Boult, Rashid Khan, Ryan Rickelton, Kagiso Rabada, George Linde, Corbin Bosch

: Trent Boult, Rashid Khan, Ryan Rickelton, Kagiso Rabada, George Linde, Corbin Bosch Pre-signing: Nicholas Pooran

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Pre-signing : Jonny Bairstow, AM Ghazanfar, Adam Milne

: Jonny Bairstow, AM Ghazanfar, Adam Milne Retained : Tristan Stubbs

: Tristan Stubbs Wildcard : Marco Jansen

: Marco Jansen To Auction: Aiden Markram

Johannesburg Super Kings

Retained : Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira

: Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira Pre-signing: James Vince, Akeal Hosein

Pretoria Capitals

Pre-signing: Andre Russell, Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford

Paarl Royals

Retained : Lhuan-de-Pretorius, David Miller, Bjorn Fortuin

: Lhuan-de-Pretorius, David Miller, Bjorn Fortuin Pre-signing: Sikandar Raza, Mujeeb ur Rahman

Durban Super Giants

Pre-signing : Sunil Narine, Jos Buttler

: Sunil Narine, Jos Buttler Retained : Noor Ahmad

: Noor Ahmad Wildcard : Heinrich Klaasen

: Heinrich Klaasen Released: Nicholas Pooran

FAQs – Full SA20 Retentions For 2026

What is the SA20 2026 auction date?

The SA20 2026 auction will be held on September 9, 2025, with 72 of 102 available slots open across six franchises.

What is the SA20 retentions limit for 2026?

Franchises are allowed to retain or pre-sign only six players, marking the lowest cap since the league began.

Which top players are heading to the SA20 2026 auction?

Aiden Markram and Dewald Brevis are two of the biggest names entering the auction pool.

What is the new salary cap in SA20 2026?

The salary cap has been increased to Rand 41 million (approximately USD 2.31 million).

What is the wildcard rule in SA20?

Each team can sign one wildcard player, domestic or international, from the previous season for a fee outside the salary purse. Unlike before, this can now be done before the auction.

Will SA20 2026 overlap with ILT20 again?

No, the SA20 window (starting December 26) and ILT20 window (Dec 2–Jan 4) have minimal overlap in 2025–26, easing scheduling and player availability.

