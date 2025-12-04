Sai Kishore Slams 39-ball 87* in SMAT 2025, Strengthens Chances For Promotion Ahead Of IPL 2026

Tamil Nadu posted 204/5 against Tripura.

For an all-rounder who is known more for one’s bowling, there is nothing better than staging match-winning performances with the bat. That is exactly what Tamil Nadu all-rounder Sai Kishore has accomplished in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025 clash against Tripura. The left-handed all-rounder slammed an unbeaten 87 runs off just 39 deliveries.

Tamil Nadu’s position in the points table is not where the team would want themselves to be. The team is languishing at the bottom of the table in Group D, having won just a solitary game out of the four they have played in. However, with their stunning performance with the bat against Tripura, the players would be motivated to lift the momentum towards more commanding victories.

After being put in to bat first, Tamil Nadu did not have the best of starts. They lost their first three wickets for a mere 19 runs on the board, with none of the top-three batters getting to the double-figure mark. However, skipper Narayan Jagadeesan scored an immaculate 83 off 49 deliveries to rescue his side from turmoil. It was then down to the explosive batting of Sai Kishore that took the team’s total to a massive 204/5.

What stood out in the innings for Sai Kishore was the difference of the number of fours he scored in comparison to the sixes. Kishore pelted away three fours, but sent eight deliveries over the boundary rope in a brilliant exhibition of power-hitting.

Can Sai Kishore Land a Promotion At Gujarat Titans?

The Gujarat Titans (GT) have one of the most sorted top orders in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have been consistently delivering impactful performances and are expected to continue to open the batting for the 19th edition of the league. In addition to that, they have retained their core players and look well set for a big season.

That being said, there might be room for Sai Kishore to jump up in the lower middle-order. The franchise are expected to promote Washington Sundar up the ladder, considering his performances with respect to range hitting in the shortest format of the game. That might open up a spot in the position where he previously used to bat, which can be aimed by Sai Kishore.

The spin-bowling abilities of Sai Kishore will make him a certain inclusion in the Gujarat Titans starting XI. In 15 matches last season, the left-arm spinner grabbed 19 wickets, and was one of the most reliable bowlers for Shubman Gill. Sai Kishore has played all his IPL cricket with GT, and will be expected to take a bigger role ahead of the next season.

What separates Sai Kishore from the rest is his ability to bowl a flatter trajectory, which hurries the batters to react, giving them the least reaction time. Moreover, Kishore understands the situation of the game really well, and can be entrusted with powerplay duties. With 100 wickets in 88 T20s, he has been a force to reckon with in the domestic circuit for Tamil Nadu.

