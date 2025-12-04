Sanju Samson Misses Out On Half-Century As Multiple IPL Stars Heat Up SMAT 2025 Day 5

The ongoing SMAT 2025 has been a perfect stage to gear up for the upcoming T20 extravaganza. Several released stars, as well as players who are yet to be acquired by an Indian Premier League franchise, are giving their best shot to attract a bid in the IPL 2026 auction.

On the other hand, some of the retained names are also putting up a fiery show in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 ahead of the forthcoming season of the cash-rich league. Let’s look at some of the IPL stars who have lit up India’s domestic 20-over tournament on its fifth day.

Sanju Samson

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson’s trade to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had created massive buzz on the internet. However, following an average outing in India’s victorious ACC Asia Cup 2025 campaign, the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter has also endured a stop-start form in the current SMAT season.

He had kicked off the event with an unbeaten 51 against Odisha before returning for only 19 runs facing the Railways. Though Samson had contributed a whirlwind 15-ball 43 in the team’s victory against Chhattisgarh, he managed just one facing Vidarbha in the subsequent match.

But in the latest Kerala vs Mumbai fixture, the gloveman played a captain’s knock to halt Mumbai’s winning spree. His 46-run knock off 28 balls included eight boundaries and a six.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) seamer has bowled a match-winning spell while defending a 200-plus total. He was carrying on a consistent show with four scalps in as many matches so far. In the latest Uttar Pradesh vs Chandigarh match, Bhuvneshwar snared three crucial wickets at a miraculous economy of 5.75.

Sandeep Sharma

The veteran RR pacer, who has nearly 150 IPL wickets to his name, is also putting up a great show in the SMAT 2025. After bagging seven wickets in the initial four matches of the domestic T20 League, Sandeep struck the Uttar Pradesh batting order with an electrifying four-wicket haul. The Chandigarh bowler conceded only 26 runs in his four-over quota.

Sameer Rizvi

After back-to-back poor outings, the Delhi Capitals (DC) batter has scored a brisk 70 against Chandigarh. His pulsating innings came in only 42 balls, laced with six fours and three maximums, to power the side to 212/7. Earlier, he had scored 68 runs in the initial two encounters of the 20-over tournament.

Anukul Roy

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder is carrying on the form of his life. He is consistently putting up crucial contributions with both of his skills, which include three unbeaten knocks and 10 wickets in the latest five SMAT 2025 fixtures. In the latest Uttarakhand vs Jharkhand match, the player once again scalped three wickets and scored a 12-ball 16* to take the team over the line.

Sarfaraz Khan

After notching up a blazing 47-ball unbeaten ton in the previous encounter, the Mumbai batter continued his form to score yet another half-century in the SMAT 2025. But his 52 off 40 deliveries came in a losing cause as the reigning champions lost their first match of the event so far.

However, these consecutive impactful shows might earn him an IPL 2026 contract, after going unsold in the latest mega auction. Previously, he has represented RCB, Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Delhi Capitals (DC).

