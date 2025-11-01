Sanju Samson Trade Close To Completion, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals Set For Massive Player Swap Ahead Of IPL 2026 Retention Deadline

Previously, Samson represented the Delhi outfits in the IPL 2016 and IPL 2017.

Since the end of the IPL 2025, several rumours have emerged that the Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain, Sanju Samson, will be leaving the side before the next season. However, the highly anticipated Sanju Samson trade is now reportedly on the brink of completion. Fans actively searching for IPL trade news and Samson trade news will get all the latest updates here.

Delhi Capitals Likely to Trade Tristan Stubbs for Sanju Samson

Previously, the five-time champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), had shown interest in roping in the wicketkeeper-batter. But they were not ready to release their veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to acquire the 30-year-old. However, amidst all the trading rumours with CSK and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the Delhi Capitals (DC) have made an unexpected turn.

According to a Times of India report, DC are likely to include Samson in their squad for the IPL 2026 by swapping the South African batter Tristan Stubbs. Earlier, the keeper represented DC in two seasons of the cash-rich league. He had scored 677 runs for the franchise, including a half-century, in 28 matches across the IPL 2016 and IPL 2017.

Apart from the Samson trade, another IPL trade news that is doing the rounds on the internet is – KL Rahul trade news. Notably, the Royals had also approached DC for the star Indian gloveman. But though the Delhi management was excited to have Samson in their squad, they were not interested in releasing Rahul ahead of the IPL 2026 retention deadline.

Sanju Samson DC Trade Set to Grab Headlines

Considering the current reports, Sanju Samon trade to DC is most likely to get finalised in exchange for the Proteas youngster. The massive trade is all set to grab the headlines. While Samson will be leaving the Royals after a long stint of eight years, DC will also let go of their promising star.

During his two-year stint with the Capitals, Stubbs had played several match-winning knocks and rescue acts for the team. He had notched up 678 runs in two editions for DC, with a fifty-plus average, striking at a blistering 166.17.

On the other hand, Samson would be making a comeback to the team on the back of an average outing in the IPL 2025. The batter had missed a major part of the last season due to injury. However, in the remaining nine fixtures, Samson had scored 285 runs, averaging 35.62.

However, with Rahul declining the leadership role in the previous edition, DC handed over the role to the all-rounder Axar Patel. But after a fifth-place finish with six defeats in 14 league-stage matches, the franchise is expected to look at Samson for a change in their captaincy prospects.

