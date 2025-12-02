Sarfaraz Khan, Prithvi Shaw Among Star Performers On SMAT 2025 To Boost IPL 2026 Auction Chances

The IPL 2026 mini auction will be held on December 16.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025 is proving to be a massive auditioning stage for the domestic stars ahead of the highly anticipated mini auction. Several players have already bolstered their chances of earning an IPL deal for the next season with their back-to-back fiery performances. The SMAT 2025 Day 4 went on to add a few more names to the list, who could be hot prospects for the franchises in the IPL 2026 auction.

Sarfaraz Khan

The Mumbai batter has notched up a blazing ton against Assam. His match-winning 100 not out included eight fours and seven over-boundaries. After going unsold in the IPL 2025 auction, this aggressive show might help the batter to snatch a contract for the IPL 2026.

Previously, the 28-year-old has represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the cash-rich league so far.

Prithvi Shaw

The Maharashtra captain, who went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction, is making a strong case to be part of a franchise in the upcoming season. Prithvi Shaw was continuing a stunning form in red-ball cricket, scoring 470 runs in five fixtures of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26.

In the latest Bihar vs Maharashtra match, the 26-year-old’s opening fireworks were once again put on display. He smashed a quickfire 66 off 30 deliveries, striking at a blazing rate of 220. Previously, the DC player had also scored a 36-ball 66 against Hyderabad on Day 2 of the SMAT 2025.

Ravi Bishnoi

Following an underwhelming IPL 2025 outing, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner is consistently snaring wickets in the domestic arena. After picking up seven scalps in two Ranji Trophy games, Bishnoi has also bagged 6 wickets in four SMAT 2025 clashes so far. In the latest Puducherry vs Gujarat match, he has scalped a three-wicket haul in just 13 deliveries.

Suyash Prabhudessai

The Goa skipper scored a match-winning 75 not out off 50 balls, facing Madhya Pradesh. Earlier, the former RCB all-rounder had also put up a decent show in the Ranji Trophy 2025, including a 149-run knock against Punjab. Though Prabhudessai suffered some low returns in the latest fixtures, his quick turnaround might push the franchises to rope him in to strengthen their domestic pool.

Karan Lal

The Bengal player is another example of making a strong case for the IPL 2026 auction after going unsold before the previous edition. The 25-year-old notched up an explosive ton while chasing a 200-plus total against Himachal Pradesh. Karan’s 50-ball 113 was laced with eight boundaries and 10 sixes, at an astonishing strike rate of 226.

Deepak Hooda

The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder has continued his blistering SMAT 2025 form with yet another fifty-plus score. Following his smashing 76 not out in the tournament-opener and a brisk 43 in the latest fixture, the Rajasthan player has once again notched up a crucial 90 not out facing Uttarakhand.

Hooda has already represented multiple franchises, including Rajasthan Royals (RR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Punjab Kings (PBKS), CSK and LSG. If the 30-year-old could continue the fiery form, the teams might be interested in acquiring him in the IPL 2026 auction.

