Set To Be In Mumbai Indians Retentions 2026, Kiwi Star Slams Whirlwind Half-century Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

The IPL 2026 auction will take place in the middle of December.

With just days to go for the IPL 2026 auction, star Mumbai Indians (MI) spinner Mitchell Santner has showcased brilliance with the willow. The Black Caps’ limited-over skipper’s explosive innings in the NZ vs WI T20I series opener might have cemented his place in the Mumbai Indians retentions 2026.

Mitchell Santner Likely to Feature in Mumbai Indians Retentions 2026

The all-rounder has amassed an unbeaten 55 runs against the Caribbeans at a pulsating strike rate of 196.42. His 28-ball carnage included eight fours and two maximums. But unfortunately, Santner’s whirlwind knock went in vain as the West Indies secured an early series lead with a mere seven-run victory in Auckland.

However, with this aggressive batting display, the Kiwi player has almost registered his name in the Mumbai Indians Retentions list for the IPL 2026. But notably, the spinner also conceded 10 runs per over and went wicketless in the first innings. Earlier, he also failed to snare a wicket in their latest 20-over clash against England.

In this fixture, Santner gave away three sixes and a total of 40 runs in his four-over quota, facing the Men in Maroon.But despite a sharp decline in his wickets column in the T20Is, the all-rounder has continued his economical spells in the format. In the 10 matches of 2025 so far, Santner has bagged six scalps at an economy rate of 8.33.

ALSO READ:

Mitchell Santner Had Decent IPL 2025 Outing for Mumbai Indians

After a five-year stint with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), their fellow five-time champions, MI, had roped in Santner in the IPL 2025 auction for his base price of INR 2 crore. The all-rounder had put up a decent show in his maiden appearance for the franchise.

He had snared 10 wickets at an impressive economy of 7.92 and also contributed 40 runs in 13 matches of the latest season. On the other hand, MI also registered a spirited fight back to reach Qualifier 2 following a bottom-place finish in the IPL 2024.

The management would aim to continue with their core strength before heading towards the IPL 2026 auction. Considering the consistent performances of recent times, Santner is also expected to feature in MI’s core squad for the upcoming IPL 2026.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.