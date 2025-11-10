2 Shock Inclusions In Delhi Capitals Released Players 2026 List That Could Make IPL 2026 Auction Interesting

DC started off their campaign well, but faltered towards the end in IPL 2025.

For a team that started as well as the Delhi Capitals last season, a playoffs berth should have been the least achievement that the franchise should have unlocked. However, in Delhi Capitals’ case, the team was unable to qualify for the playoffs, finishing fifth on the points table. Hence, the Delhi Capitals released players 2026 list might hold a few surprises.

Axar Patel & Co. started the season with a bang, winning all of their first four matches in the group stage. They were rescued by Ashutosh Sharma in their season opener, and from there, the team never looked back. Until they were forced to, towards the later half of the group stages.

The Delhi Capitals management will be well aware of the criteria that they need to put in place for the upcoming season. The DC released players 2026 list would be one of the most important for them, in order to determine the players and funds that they decide to go ahead with.

Having said that, with the retention and release lists expected to be out by November 15, there is always room for shock inclusions. And hence, here are two players who can make a shock entry into the Delhi Capitals released players 2026 list, making the IPL 2026 auction more interesting.

KL Rahul

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter has been one of the most discussed names in the IPL spectrum since the last few weeks. Acquired by the Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2025, KL Rahul has been an instrumental performer for the franchise in the only season he has been a part of.

In 13 matches for the Capitals last season, Rahul scored a whopping 539 runs including a century and three fifties. To add to that, his knock against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Bengaluru was one of the top knocks for the season. In his very first season for the Delhi Capitals, the 33-year-old stamped his class all over the franchise.

However, with rumours of KL Rahul being a part of the Delhi Capitals released players 2026 list, multiple teams would have an eye on the coveted player. Moreover, teams like the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are in search of a player who can lead and also keep wickets. Hence, there is very seldom a better option for the franchises looking to fill in those two roles.

Having said that, a lot would depend on the talks between KL Rahul and the DC management. If the player demands a greater role, which he can easily acquire at a team like KKR, the franchise might consider releasing him into the auction pool. For KL Rahul to not enter the auction, a lot of things will have to go right for the player and the franchise he is in talks with.

Mitchell Starc

Have that name on your side and the opening batters of the opponents are half on the backfoot. For a few years now, Mitchell Starc had been regarded as one of the best left-arm speedsters in the cricketing world. In his maiden season with the Capitals in 2025, Starc garnered 14 wickets in the 11 matches he played in, often giving the team a good start.

However, his economy in the last two season sin the IPL has been in excess of 10 runs, and he would want to get that number better. To add to that, Starc was bought for a sum of INR 11.75 Crore, and releasing him back into the auction pool would attract a lot of franchises.

The DC management have a tough decision to make ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, wit respect to the DC released players 2026, and also the Delhi Capitals retention list 2026. Releasing Starc might free up the capital, but the franchise does not possess quality left-arm seaming options. In that case, they will have to go bonkers in the auction for that quality left-arm seaming option.

Regardless of what is being said, Mitchell Starc into the auction pool would be an interesting call, as a lot of franchises would love to pounce on the Australian speedster. His impeccable lengths with a good pace would be a great package for teams. Starc’s delivery to dismiss Abhishek Sharma in the Final of IPL 2024 remains to be one of the best dismissals in the tournament.

