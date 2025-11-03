Shock Name Could Make SRH Released Players 2026 As Franchise Resets Before IPL 2026 Auction

They finished sixth in IPL 2025.

As the IPL 2026 auction retention deadline approaches, there’s a growing possibility that the SRH released players 2026 list could include one shocking name. Ahead of the mini auction, several franchises will need to make some tough choices with eyes on the future.

The 2024 finalists, Sunrisers Hyderabad had a disappointing campaign last season as they finished sixth with six wins and seven defeats. The side led by Pat Cummins, just could not hit their peak form in the season. SRH might look to make a few changes as they look to reset for the upcoming auction. The rumours mill has let out the whispers that one big name could find themselves on the outs.

Will Pat Cummins Be In SRH Released Players 2026 List?

After leading Sunrisers Hyderabad to the final in IPL 2024, it wasn’t a surprise the franchise paid INR 18 crore to retain Cummins before the mega auction. But the time has changed. And with that the dynamics and the demands of the team.

The Australian superstar has arguably been their best pacer in the last two editions. He has taken 34 wickets in this period at an economy of 9.18. With the bat, he has scored 233 runs at an average of 23 while striking at 152.

Cummins has also created a healthy environment at SRH as a captain, giving players freedom to express themselves. Some have thrived in his regime. So releasing him ahead of the mini auction would be a pretty brave decision. But there are several reasons why this might be a wise move ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Why Sunrisers Hyderabad Might Release Cummins

Pat Cummins is currently nursing a back injury, which has ruled him out of the first Ashes Test against England to be played from November 21. His recovery hasn’t gone as he would have hoped for and his participation in the rest of the series also remains under clouds.

Following the Ashes, there is a T20 World Cup scheduled to be played in February-March. Even if Cummins recovers in the next month or two, there is a high possibility the Australia management would be cautious about his workload. As such, they could ask their premier pacer to sit out of the IPL 2026.

Considering this factor, SRH can try to be proactive and make a call that can help them reshape the side for the next season. Letting him go will give the franchise INR 18 crore to work with. They can then bring in another pacer at a much affordable price and spend the money on addressing their lower middle order and spin department issues.

