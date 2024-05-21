'To get into a little sledging match with him would be quite fun': RR bowler wants to sledge Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli holds the Orange Cap for this season currently with over 700 runs in the IPL 2024 league stage.

Virat Kohli is in sensational form in IPL 2024. Kohli is on top of the list of highest run-scorers of the season so far with 708 runs in 14 matches so far at an average of 64.36. He is on the forefront of RCB's dramatic comeback in the second-half of the season.

On Wednesday (May 22), Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be playing its Eliminator match against Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad. Kohli has a big role to play in this match. Despite RCB qualifying for the playoffs under extraordinary circumstances, Kohli will know that the work is not done yet.

RCB haven't won any IPL trophy so far and being in the playoffs offers another chance to lift their maiden IPL title. But they will be up against a strong Rajasthan Royals side, who have already started playing mind games before the important clash.

Nandre Burger wants to sledge Virat Kohli

Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Nandre Burger believes that it would be fun to sledge Virat Kohli. In a video shared by Rajasthan Royals on social media, Donovan Ferreira asks his teammate Nandre Burger about the batter whom he enjoyed sledging in his career. While Burger replied that there wasn't any specific batter, but he would love to sledge Kohli.

"I don't think there's any specific batsman I enjoyed sledging. I just think I enjoy the competitive side of it. But I think during the India series, people thought myself and Virat had a little thing, which we actually didn't. There was no sledging happening there. It was just staredowns. But I think to get into a little sledging match with him would be quite fun. I think I'd enjoy it," Burger said.

Here is the video:

Virat Kohli and Nandre Burger could come face-to-face with each other in the upcoming eliminator. Burger hasn't been a regular part of RR's Playing XI but has been used as an impact player on several occasions. Burger could be Trent Boult's partner with the new ball if Rajasthan opts to attack the RCB batters with two quality left-arm quicks.

Burger has picked up 7 wickets in 6 matches this season at an average of 20.71. He bowls with good pace which revolves around 145 kph and could be a match-winner on his day. If he plays, the battle between him and RCB's top order will be the one to watch out for.

Nandre Burger was involved in several staredowns with Virat Kohli during India's tour of South Africa held last year. Burger made his Test debut in the series and impressed with 11 wickets in 2 Tests. The two-match Test series ended at 1-1 after India won the second Test in Cape Town.

