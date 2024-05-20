'Captain told me I don't fit in the team': RCB all-rounder makes a startling revelation

RCB has scripted one of the greatest turnarounds in IPL history to book their place in the IPL 2024 playoffs. At one point, they had just won just one game in eight games and needed to win all of the remaining games to have any chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

But the team battled together and pulled off six wins in a row. The players stepped up when their team needed them the most. One of the stars of RCB's shocking turnaround is the allrounder Swapnil Singh. The left-arm spinner has picked up 6 wickets in 6 games so far at an average of 19.

Swapnil Singh has often opened the bowling and bowled difficult overs in the powerplay. But he has proved to be difficult to get away. Ever since Swapnil was included in the Playing XI this year, RCB haven't lost a single game so far. He played his first game against Sunrisers Hyderabad this year and picked up the wickets of Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen.

Swapnil also hit a six and a four in the match to finish on 12* runs off 6 balls. With Swapnil Singh in the Playing XI, RCB have won six out of six games. This also makes him a lucky charm for the team.

'Captain told me I don't fit in the team': Swapnil Singh makes a startling revelation

Swapnil Singh's career hasn't been an easy one. He has crossed several hurdles to reach where he is right now. During a chat on RCB Bold Diaries, the 33-year-old revealed about the time when he was not even selected by his state side despite putting in impressive performances.

"In 2016-17, I had played Duleep Trophy as well. I was the highest run-scorer for Baroda and I took a lot of wickets as well. In 2019, in white-ball cricket, I was the No. 2 or No. 3 allrounder all over India. Then Covid hit in 2020 and at that time, there were Baroda selections. I was continuously playing I thought I was a sure selection," Swapnil said.

"When I went to speak with our captain at that time, he told me directly that I don't fit in the team and there is no spot for me. So I asked him directly that last year, I was a top allrounder in India or at least in the top 2, so how is this possible. He said that the position was given to a junior player and I accepted it," the allrounder added.

In an inexperienced bowling attack on flat batting surfaces, Swapnil has played his role to perfection whenever he has been given the ball by his captain. He will be aiming to continue his good performance in the IPL 2024 playoffs as well.

