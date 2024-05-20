Virat Kohli's hand-on-mouth grinning moment set to be framed by RCB Star

Virat Kohli is not only known for his exceptional batting performances but also for his moments on and off the field. The eyes are on him when he is on the field and his energy is infectious. Kohli's athleticism on the field motivates the youngsters to give it their all. Even at 35, he is still one of the best in the world.

Kohli has been in superb form in IPL 2024. He is currently the highest run-getter of the season with 708 runs from 14 matches so far at an outstanding average of 64.36. Despite RCB's poor start to the season, they were able to make a dramatic comeback to book a place in the playoffs. Kohli deserves a lot of credit for that.

Not only Kohli, all the RCB players played their part in the comeback. Skipper Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Yash Dayal, and Mohammed Siraj are some of those names. Will Jacks is also one of those names that cannot be forgotten, even though he left the squad after RCB's win over Delhi Capitals.

The match against Gujarat Titans at Ahmedabad became a memorable game for Will Jacks. The England batter smashed a terrific 41-ball-100 and demolished Gujarat's bowling, which had quality spinners like Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, and Sai Kishore. Jacks hit 5 fours and 10 sixes during his whirlwind knock.

Will Jacks to frame Virat Kohli's hand-on-mouth grinning moment

Jacks hit four sixes and a four off Rashid Khan in five balls to finish the game and reach his century. When Jacks hit the third six by slog-sweeping Rashid Khan, Virat Kohli, who was at the non-striker's end, was observed covering his mouth as he laughed in disbelief. Kohli was simply awestruck by Jacks' hitting.

During an interview with ESPNCricinfo, Jacks revealed that he has saved a photo of Kohli's reaction to the six that took him to 94 in the "favourites" tab of his phone and plans to get it framed.

In his debut IPL season, Jacks smashed 230 runs in 8 matches at an average of 32.85 and a strike rate of 175.57. His big-hitting at No. 3 was crucial in RCB's numerous wins in the second-half of IPL 2024.

Will Jacks has left the IPL 2024 midway for national duties. England is scheduled to host a T20I series with Pakistan from May 22 and Jacks is likely to play a key role. The 25-year-old will then travel to the Caribbean for the T20 World Cup 2024.

