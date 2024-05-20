'RCB have already won the IPL' - Former CSK player mocks RCB's celebrations after the win over CSK

After the memorable win over CSK, RCB's fans brought out extravagant celebrations on the streets of Bengaluru.

RCB's fans were overjoyed after their team made it to the IPL 2024 playoffs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru completed a fantastic turnaround to book a place in the IPL 2024 playoffs. RCB defeated CSK by 27 runs at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to begin wild and emotional celebrations on the ground. The celebrations were evident from the fact that RCB had won just a solitary game in its first eight matches. They needed to win all of their remaining six games, and they did so in style

Not only the players, but the fans also celebrated the win. After the win, RCB's fans came out on the streets of Bengaluru and celebrated extravagantly. The fans seemed overjoyed across the city and were over the moon for their team's comeback for the ages.

Ambati Rayudu mocks RCB's celebrations

Former CSK batter Ambati Rayudu mocked RCB's celebrations by saying that it feels like RCB have already won the trophy. While speaking to Star Sports, Rayudu went on to say that CSK should give one of their trophies to RCB so that they can parade it.

"Actually they have already won the IPL the way they celebrated last night. The streets of Bangalore (Bengaluru) were filled with RCB fans. I think CSK should give one of their trophies to RCB so that they can parade it around Bangalore," Rayudu said.

Rayudu also went on to add that he wishes RCB to lose the eliminator game.

Former RCB player Varun Aaron, who was standing alongside Rayudu in the studio, came back with a quick-witted response.

"This is just a pure CSK not able to digest the fact that they have lost it (laughs)," Aaron jokingly replied.

Ambati Rayudu played for two most successful teams in the IPL Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. His emotional reaction after CSK's loss to RCB also went viral on social media recently. Rayudu retired from IPL after CSK's title win last year.

Chennai Super Kings are the joint-most successful IPL team in the history with five trophies to their name. They are also the defending champions of the IPL. On the other side, RCB are yet to win an IPL trophy. RCB will face Rajasthan Royals in the eliminator match to be played on May 22 at Ahmedabad..

