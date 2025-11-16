Snubbed from CSK Retained Players 2026 List, Teenage Batting Sensation Slams Century in Ranji Trophy

Just a day after the CSK Retained Players 2026 list was announced, teenage batting sensation Andre Siddarth, who failed to make the cut, responded with a stunning century in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season. Playing for Tamil Nadu against Uttar Pradesh, the 19-year-old hit 121(205), comprising 12 boundaries and two maximums.

His knock was even more crucial as TN were trailing at 71/4 when he walked out and helped rebuild the innings along with Baba Indrajith to propel his side to 282/5.

The talented right-hander was bought for his base price of INR 30 lakhs by CSK last season but failed to get any gametime. Given that CSK finished bottom of the points table, they wanted to make an overhaul and released a total of 10 players on the retention deadline day yesterday (November 15) with Andre also facing the axe.

However, the youngster have looked in good form in this domestic season, hitting two fifties and a century in the Ranji Trophy so far. Earlier in the Duleep Trophy too, he had hit a fifty which boosts his case going into the IPL 2026 auction.

CSK Retained Players 2026:Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Noor Ahmad, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Sanju Samson (Trade), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel.

ALSO READ:

Can Andre Siddarth find buyers at IPL 2026 auction after missing CSK Retained Players 2026 list?

The Tamil Nadu batter, standing over six feet height, is a force in himself. The best thing about his batting is the way he can maintain his composure under pressure and also boasts of a range of shots, suggesting he is technically strong.

While he has already impressed in red-ball cricket, he is yet untested in IPL and there’s still room for improvement in his power game. But that power will come once he grows and muscles develop. His game is good enough to catch the eyes of IPL scouts and given his sheer talent, it is expected that he would certainly find suitors at the auction who would be eager to groom him as a long term investment.

